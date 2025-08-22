Trust (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Trust (2025) is a psychological thriller directed by Carlson Young and written by Gigi Levangie, released in theaters on August 22, 2025. The film follows Lauren Lane, a young actress whose life is upended by a celebrity hacking scandal. When her intimate photos, including a positive pregnancy test, are leaked, Lauren retreats to a remote cabin in the woods, seeking refuge from the media.

What begins as a chance to escape quickly turns into a fight for survival, as she faces both criminal threats and those who know too much about her past. The movie centers on Lauren’s struggle to protect herself and navigate the dangers surrounding her, with a supporting cast that shapes the film's narrative.

Trust (2025): Cast and characters list

1) Sophie Turner as Lauren Lane

A still from the movie Trust (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, stars as Lauren Lane, a former child star and lead on the hit sitcom The Johnsons. Overwhelmed by media scrutiny and personal betrayal, Lauren retreats to a secluded cabin, where she faces both physical danger and emotional challenges, all while navigating an unexpected pregnancy.

2) Rhys Coiro as Darren

A still from the film Trust (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

Rhys Coiro, best known for his role in Entourage, plays Darren, a former convict whose presence at the cabin heightens the danger. As Marcus's uncle and a member of the criminal group stalking Lauren, Darren becomes a constant source of tension throughout the film.

3) Billy Campbell as Peter

A still from the film Trust (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

The Rocketeer and Once and Again star Billy Campbell plays Peter, the TV dad of The Johnsons and Lauren's ex-co-star. While he is publicly charismatic, Peter’s actions behind the scenes reveal the complexities and pressures of celebrity life.

4) Peter Mensah as Kroft

A still from the movie Trust (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

Peter Mensah, known for 300 and Spartacus, portrays Kroft, a formidable figure whose presence adds weight and intensity to Lauren’s ordeal, challenging her in critical moments.

5) Forrest Goodluck as Merg

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow (Image via Instagram/@paramountplus)

Forrest Goodluck, known for The Revenant, plays Merg, Darren’s ally. His questionable decisions and impulsive actions contribute to the unfolding chaos in the story.

6) Gianni Paolo as Marcus

A still from the movie Trust (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

Gianni Paolo, known for Power, portrays Marcus, a small-time criminal initially surveilling Lauren through hidden cameras in the Airbnb cabin. His involvement sets off the chain of events that brings Darren and Merg into the story.

7) Renata Vaca as Grace

Renata Vaca (Image via Instagram/@renatavaca)

Renata Vaca, known for Narcos: Mexico, plays Grace, a friendly character who interacts with Lauren during crucial moments, adding realism to the storyline.

8) Katey Sagal as Loretta

A still from the movie Trust (Image via YouTube/Paramount Movies)

Katey Sagal, known for Sons of Anarchy, portrays Loretta, a small-town woman who cares for Lauren’s dog, Georgie. She becomes involved in the events surrounding the cabin, offering a grounded and compassionate presence in the midst of tension.

Supporting cast of Trust (2025)

Milton Darnell Smith as Officer Carroll – Carroll is a law enforcement officer responding to the escalating situation.

Victor Oliveira as Officer Jamison – Jamison is also a police officer who works on investigation tasks.

Katie Barberi as Ashley – Ashley is Lauren's assistant, one of the characters concerned for her well-being.

Cal Butler as Dr. Murphy – Dr. Murphy medical professional appearing in key sequences.

Iván Echeverri as Surgeon – Iván portrays a surgeon who participates in critical hospital scenes.

Diego Guzmán as Dylan Price – Dylan Price plays a minor character contributing to the narrative progression.

Dylan Hall as Elliot – Elliot appears in supporting sequences to maintain story tension.

