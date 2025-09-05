Twinless (2025) ending explained: Does Roman forgive Dennis in the end?

Twinless is a dramedy that delves into grief, anger, and how humans deal with personal loss. The film tells the story of Roman (Dylan O'Brien), who deals with the loss of his twin brother, Rocky. Dennis (James Sweeney), who is apparently exepriencing the same loss, enters into Roman's life. After its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2025, the movie hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Twinless

The main question of the film is whether Roman can forgive Dennis after knowing the truth behind Rocky's demise and with Dennis lying about it. However, Roman does forgive Dennis. When Dennis comes clean about his complicity in Rocky's killing and the deception he perpetrated, Roman first responds with fury, putting an end to their friendship.

In the last act, though, Roman decides to see Dennis one last time. Rather than resorting to violence, he listens and understands. Their relationship doesn't resume, yet both men find closure.

Twinless: Roman and Dennis' initial connection

The movie opens as Roman grapples with the loss of Rocky, tending to show his grief in the form of anger. At a bereavement support group, he is introduced to Dennis, who says he has lost a twin as well. They form a connection, sharing experiences and providing support for one another.

For Roman, Dennis becomes a source of comfort during a difficult period. For Dennis, however, the friendship is built on a secret: he previously knew Rocky and is hiding the true nature of their relationship.

Twinless: The discovery of Dennis' deceit

As the story unfolds, Roman enters into a relationship with Marci, which helps him control his rage. Dennis, on the other hand, cannot keep up with his own lies.

It is later shown that Rocky and Dennis had been in a short-term romantic relationship. After Dennis confronted Rocky about dating another man, the experience went awry when Rocky was hit by a car and died.

Dennis then gets involved into Roman's life by claiming to have lost a twin as well. Roman is deeply affected by Dennis' revelation, reacting with anger and physically attacking the latter. Their friendship collapses, leaving Dennis isolated and Roman facing both the loss of his brother and the betrayal of a friend.

Twinless: Forgiveness and closure

Roman also shows improvement and more self-awareness by the end of the movie. He meets Dennis for the last time and decides to answer in a calm manner, instead of wrath. Although their friendship doesn't continue, Roman forgives Dennis, and both men get a closure. Dennis takes ownership of his behavior and no longer makes Roman a substitute for Rocky.

Twinless concludes by portraying that forgiveness is not followed by reconciliation. Roman and Dennis break up in acceptance instead of resentment, proving that loss can be converted to personal growth when efforts are made with mutual understanding.

