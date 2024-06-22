Two Scoops of Italy full cast list: Michele Rosiello, Davy Eduard King, and others star in Hallmark movie 

Hallmark is back with the Channel's Passport to Love series with Two Scoops of Italy, which is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, June 22, 2024, on Hallmark. Starring Hunter King and Michele Rosiello, the movie follows an American chef who finds love in Italy when she meets a charming local gelatiere who introduces her to the flavors of the culture in a quaint village in Italy.

Two Scoops of Italy has been entirely shot in Italy. The movie comes from MarVista Entertainment in association with Cattleya, and it's executive producers are Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew and Todd Y. Murata.

Directed by Roger M. Bobb from a script written by Eric Brooks and Nicole Baxter, the Hallmark romance is coming today.

Who stars in Two Scoops of Italy? Cast list explored

Michele Rosiello as Giancarlo

Trending

Michele Rosiello is an Italian actor who studied acting in Naples in the Cinema Pigrecoemme School before being chosen by Elio Germano and Valerio Mastandrea to participate in the Scuola D’Arte Cinematografica Gian Maria Volonté, a prestigious school in Rome.

Soon after graduating, he was cast by Ettore Scola to play the role of Angenore Incrocci in the movie Che Strano Chiamarsi Federico, which was presented at the 70th Venice International Film Festival.

In 2015, Rosiello was selected to play Mario Cantapane in the second season of the Sky TV series Gomorra, following which he starred for two seasons as Commissioner Alessandro Ferras in L’Isola di Pietro directed by Umberto Carteni.

He also starred in La Compagnia del Cigno by Ivan Cotroneo, Mina Settembre by Tiziana Aristarco, and as Davide Sardi in the Netflix series An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, a romantic comedy directed by Bindu De Stoppani and Michela Andreozzi.

Rosiello's other features include Kostas, La Voce Che Hai Dentro, and Gardini. Recently he has been cast in the Netflix series Adorazione and a miniseries, Nudes 2, as well as a feature film Fanum. He will be playing a local gelatiere. Giancarlo Donati, in Two Scoops of Italy.

Hunter King as Danielle

Hunter King is an American actor who is best known for her work on the CBS series Life in Pieces, where she starred opposite Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski.

She's also recognized for playing Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, for which she earned two Daytime Emmy awards, and her feature work A Girl Like Her.

Hunter King was also the lead in ABC’s 2020 comedy pilot Prospect. Her Hallmark features include The Professional Bridesmaid, A Royal Corgi Christmas, Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths.

She has recently wrapped shooting as the lead in the indie feature Give Me Your Eyes and will be appearing in the leading role as an American chef Danielle Turner who finds love in Italy, in Hallmark's upcoming Two Scoops of Italy.

Others in the cast

Hunter King and Michele Rosiello will be joined by the following actors in supporting roles:

Alessia Franchin as Marta

Sara Mondello as Elida

Davy Eduard King as Owen Bridges

More about Two Scoops of Italy

The official synopsis for the Hallmark movie reads as follows:

"When an American chef travels to a quant village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, culture, gelato and the Italian gentleman who helps her discover it all. Starring Hunter King and Michele Rosiello."

The upcoming Hallmark romance is the last installment of the Passport to Love series. The movie follows the story of Chef Danielle Turner who is facing a gastronomic dilemma and is worried that she might lose her restaurant if she fails to come up with a new menu to impress her investor.

Looking for inspiration, Turner finds herself in Ostia Antica, an ancient Roman village. There she meets Giancarlo Donati, a charming local gelatiere who is himself going through a rough patch.

As the two meet, sparks fly, and Giancarlo introduces Danielle to the flavors and culture of Italy, and they become each other's inspiration.

Get transported to Italy with the last movie of the Passport to Love series, Two Scoops of Italy.