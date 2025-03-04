Two Tickets to Paradise: Full list of cast in D. B. Sweeney's comedy film

Two Tickets to Paradise, directed by D.B. Sweeney, is a 2006 comedy film that marks the directorial debut of the actor. The movie stars a dynamic ensemble cast, including John C. McGinley, D.B. Sweeney himself, and Paul Hipp, who play three lifelong friends embarking on a cross-country road trip.

Along with delving into friendship, midlife crises, and the search for self-discovery, this ridiculous comedy pokes fun at crazy antics and old memories. Released in 2006, it debuted at the Method Fest Independent Film Festival for the first time. 2008 saw it released once more on DVD.

The plot of Two Tickets to Paradise revolves around three friends from Pennsylvania—Mark Hewson (McGinley), Billy McGriff (Sweeney), and Jason Klein (Hipp)—who are stuck in their mundane lives. Driven by the thrill of their past glory days, the road trip to the College Football Championship Bowl in Florida, is an attempt to flee their discontent.

They come across interesting events along the road and finally learn that friendship is the really important thing. The film boasts several unforgettable characters, and the main ensemble gives great performances all along the trip.

Two Tickets to Paradise: Main cast list explored

Below are the primary members of the Two Tickets to Paradise cast, their roles, and their notable works in other projects.

John C. McGinley as Mark Hewson

John C. McGinley as Mark Hewson (Source: Getty)

John C. McGinley plays Mark Hewson, a middle-aged man grappling with dissatisfaction in his life. One of the three main characters is Mark, whose path to see his childhood friends once more reveals the yearning for adventure and freedom.

McGinley most famously portrayed Dr. Perry Cox on Scrubs, where his sophisticated character and sarcastic wit became a fan favorite. He has also starred in movies including Office Space and Platoon.

D.B. Sweeney as Billy McGriff

D.B. Sweeney as Billy McGriff (Source: Getty)

D.B. Sweeney plays Billy McGriff, a man searching for his direction in life, in his directing debut. Often the group's adventurous road trips' impetus, Billy is the fun-loving but somewhat lost friend of theirs. He tries to release the bonds of his unsatisfied life over the movie.

Sweeney is not new on screens; he starred in the infamous baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in Eight Men Out. Showcasing his range as both an actor and a director, he also starred in the series The Event and several movies.

Paul Hipp as Jason Klein

Paul Hipp as Jason Klein (Image via Instagram/@paulhipp)

Paul Hipp plays Jason Klein, the third member of the trio. Jason is the most laid-back of the three, yet he has his own issues that he is trying to resolve. His character brings a balance of humor and reflection, offering a different dynamic to the trio’s friendship.

Film and television shows, including The Salton Sea and Inside the Actor's Studio, feature Hipp. His musical ability is also well-known; his work frequently addresses issues of life's hardships.

Pat Hingle as Mr. Hewson

Pat Hingle as Mr. Hewson (Source: Getty)

Pat Hingle, playing Mark’s terminally ill father, delivers a heartfelt performance in Two Tickets to Paradise. His role adds emotional depth to the story, showing the contrasting elements of love and loss. His presence as Mark’s father acts as a grounding force for the character’s emotional arc.

Over decades, Hingle had a memorable career. His performance as Commissioner Gordon in Batman (1989) made him most famous. He also starred in movies like Sudden Impact and The Grifters, where his flexible approach won compliments from critics. Two Tickets to Paradise was his last film before he died.

Supporting cast

The supporting cast of the movie includes:

Janet Jones Gretzky as Sherry, Mark's wife

Tristan Gretzky as Hayden, Mark's son

Moira Kelly as Kate

Ed Harris as Melville

Nina Kaczorowski as Scarlet

M.C. Gainey as Barbosa

Rex Linn as Karl

Jenn Brown as Hooters Waitress

Vanna White as Herself (cameo)

Gerald McGinley as Dentist (cameo)

Jean Jones as Janet's Mother (cameo)

The plot of Two Tickets to Paradise

Two Tickets to Paradise follows three lifelong friends, Mark, Billy, and Jason—who, disillusioned by their unremarkable lives, decide to take a road trip. Their destination: the College Football Championship Bowl in Florida, with only two tickets.

They have a run of misadventures along the road that offers both lighthearted times and introspection. Emphasizing the ties that bind three individuals together, the movie looks at ideas of friendship, personal development, and the search for meaning.

They come across quirky characters and circumstances on the road that cause them to doubt their life decisions. The narrative is shaped by the ultimate insight that the friendships which define life's most crucial aspect. Fundamentally, the movie is a road-trip comedy with layers of personal transformation and nostalgia.

