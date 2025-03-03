Bloat (2025): Full list of cast explored

Bloat is an upcoming screenlife horror film which is scheduled for release on March 7, 2025. Written and directed by Pablo Absento in his directorial debut, the film is produced by several producing companies including Bazelevs Company (Day Watch, The Darkest Hour) and XYZ Films (The Raid film series, Sweet Virginia).

Bloat focuses on a mother named Hannah who is vacationing in Japan with her two sons while her husband Jack, a devoted military officer, is stationed in Turkey. The vacation quickly turns to a nightmare when the younger son, Kyle, nearly drowns in a lake.

After the near-drowning incident, Kyle’s increasingly bizarre behavior convinces his family that he has been possessed by a legendary demon from the lake’s depths. As the sinister entity tightens its grip, they must race against time to save his soul before it tears their family apart.

The film stars Ben McKenzie and Bojana Novakovic as Jack and Hannah, the parents of two boys named Steve and Kyle. Several other actors appear in the movie.

List of complete characters from Bloat

1) Ben McKenzie as Jack

A still from Bloat (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Ben McKenzie appears as Jack, a dedicated military officer stationed in Turkey. However, following his son Kyle's near-drowning experience during the vacation in Japan, he becomes deeply embroiled in his family's ordeals.

McKenzie is best known for his role as Ryan Atwood in the teen drama TV series The O.C. He has also appeared as Ben Sherman in the crime drama Southland and as James 'Jim' Gordon in Gotham. Further, he made his film debut in the Oscar-nominated film Junebug.

2) Bojana Novakovic as Hannah

Bojana Novakovic stars as Hannah, wife of Jack and mother of Kyle and Steve. Hannah embarks on a trip to Japan with her two sons. Her world turns upside down when her younger son almost drowns in a lake and gets possessed by a demonic entity.

Australian actress Novakovic appeared in Birds of Prey, I, Tonya, and Beyond Skyline. She also had a recurring role in the TV series Shameless season 5. She received an Australian Film Institute (AFI) nomination for her role in Edge of Darkness and won an AFI award for her performance in Marking Time.

3) Sawyer Jones as Kyle

Sawyer Jones as Kyle in Bloat (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Sawyer Jones appears as Kyle, the younger son of Jack and Hannah. Kyle's near-drowning experience in a lake during a vacation to Japan triggers a series of terrifying events, suggesting he may be possessed by a malevolent entity.

Jones is the brother of Tiernan Jones, who has appeared in movies like Uncharted and Just Roll with It. Sawyer Jones has been acting since he was six and made his film debut in Antlers, directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo del Toro. He has also appeared in such shows as Modern Family and Chicago Med.

4) Kane Kosugi

Kane Kosugi appears as Ryan. Much is not known about this character. However, in the trailer, he can be seen helping Jack in his research to find out about the demonic entity that might have possessed Kyle.

Kosugi is an American actor and martial artist. He has appeared in many acclaimed Japanese films as well as such American movies as Ninja: Shadow of a Tear and Zero Tolerance.

Other actors who appear in Bloat

Besides the aforementioned actors, several other actors appear in Bloat. Here is a list of those actors and the characters they play:

Malcolm Fuller as Steve

Ethan Herschenfeld as Judge Richard Resnick

Asha Etchison as Reporter

James Adam Lim as Police Officer #2

David Gibson as Jack's Father

David Lavine as Forensic Expert

Miyu Yokota as Sakura

Rebecca Nelson as Jack's Mother

Jeff Applegate as Col. William Bradley

Larry Bull as Defense Attorney

Eigi Kodaka as Nurse

Zack Niizato as Doctor

Akiyo Komatsu as Officer Ikeda

