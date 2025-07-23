Venus Williams net worth: Tennis star’s fortune explored amid engagement to actor Andrea Preti

American tennis star, entrepreneur, and author Venus Williams, 45, recently confirmed her engagement to Danish-Italian former model, actor, producer, writer, and director Andrea Preti, 37, after a year of dating.On July 22, 2025, Williams won against Peyton Stearns on day 2 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C. During the post-match interview with Australian former tennis champion Rennae Stubbs, 54, Venus was asked about Andrea’s impact in her life.In her response, she addressed Preti as her “fiancé” and gave him a shoutout for encouraging her to “keep playing.&quot; As reported by Us Weekly, the tennis icon said:“My fiancée is here. He really encouraged me to keep playing. There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and, kind of, chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis?”Venus Williams continued:“You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like, it’s nine to five except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just, like, dying, and then you repeat it the next day. He [Preti] encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here.”Venus, who has an estimated net worth of $95 million, concluded by saying that Tuesday was the first time Andrea saw her play professionally. Stubbs replied, “I’d say he’s a good luck charm,” to which Williams nodded in agreement, smiled, and drew a round of applause from the stands.It is noteworthy that Venus Williams’ Tuesday’s victory is the first in more than 16 months. She last won in the 2023 Cincinnati Open.Taking a look at Venus Williams’ fortune in the wake of her engagement to Andrea PretiAccording to Celebrity Net Worth, Venus Williams' net worth currently stands at around $95 million, as against her sister and fellow American tennis legend, Serena Williams’ $300 million.She was born as Venus Ebony Starr Williams on June 17, 1980, in Lynwood, California, and grew up in Compton, California, as well as West Palm Beach, Florida. Her parents are Richard Williams and Oracene Price.Venus began earning at a young age when she and Serena attended Rick Macci's tennis academy in Florida. At 11, the elder sister was number 1 among under-12 tennis players in Southern California and held a 63-0 record on the US Tennis Association junior tour.When she was 15, Venus Williams began training under her father alongside her younger sister. She made her WTA debut in the Australian Open in 1998 and became World No. 1 in February 2002, which made her the first Black woman to achieve the feat in the Open Era.In fact, Venus became World No. 1 thrice during her career for a total of 11 weeks. She earned the majority of her fortune from reaching 16 Grand Slam finals, winning 14 Grand Slam doubles, five Wimbledon singles, and a 35-match winning streak between 2000 and 2001. She also bagged four Olympic medals (one in singles, three in doubles) and one silver medal in mixed doubles.Often regarded as a pioneer of equal pay in tennis, the former World No. 1 earned $38 million on the court until 2017, making her the second highest-earning female tennis player of all time, behind Serena ($85 million at the time). By March 2022, Venus had a combined $42 million earnings from court and $5-$10 million off court, primarily from brand endorsements, per Celebrity Net Worth.Venus Williams is also an entrepreneur who launched her own fashion line called EleVen in 2007. She has also been part-owner of the Miami Dolphins with Serena since August 2009. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAndrea Preti’s fiancée is also an author who has published books, including Come to Wim on How Sports Can Help You Top Your Profession in June 2010. Moreover, Venus Williams is a philanthropist whose #CoachVenus workout videos on Instagram Live have been helping raise funds for the Equal Justice nonprofit since 2020.Over the years, the Williams sisters have invested in real estate opportunities. As reported by International Business Times, they purchased a Palm Beach Gardens mansion in Florida in 1998 for $600,000, which was put on the market in 2018 for $2.5 million.Likewise, in 2019, Venus bought a waterfront retirement home, with private beach in Jupiter Island, Florida, for her sister, Serena. According to the property documents exclusively obtained by DailyMailTV, this retirement home cost her nearly $10 million. Venus Williams and Andrea Preti first sparked dating rumors in July 2024 after they were spotted enjoying boating and getting cosy on a yacht in Nerano, Italy, per People magazine. Later, in February this year, reports about their engagement surfaced after she was seen in public sporting a diamond ring on her engagement finger during her appearance at the Milan Fashion Week with Preti.