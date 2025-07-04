Virginia Madsen and Michael Madsen net worth: Thespian sibling duo's fortune explored in wake of latter's death at 67

67-year-old Michael Madsen died from cardiac arrest on July 3, 2025. The actor accumulated a huge fan base after playing memorable roles in films like The Hateful Eight and Kill Bill.

Notably, the Pressure Point star’s family members also featured actors, including his mother Elaine and sister Virginia Madsen. The latter has participated in Celebrity Name Game in the past and portrayed the lead in American Dreams and Smith.

The thespian siblings’ respective acting careers have been their source of income over the years. While Michael Madsen boasted a fortune of $500,000, Virginia’s fortune is estimated to be almost $2 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

The Hoboken Hollow star’s death was confirmed to People magazine by his representatives. Furthermore, the actor’s manager, Ron Smith, spoke to NBC 4 Los Angeles in an email, stating that Madsen had a cardiac arrest, which eventually led to his demise.

Officials for the Los Angeles County received a 911 call during the morning hours, following which they immediately rushed towards Madsen’s house.

While Michael Madsen’s fans paid tribute to him on different social media platforms, Virginia also took to Instagram, expressing her grief with a video and writing that she would always remember the time they spent together, including their “inside jokes.” The caption also reads:

“A father, a son, a brother-etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark. We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth- but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes – gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable- half legend, half lullaby.”

Michael Madsen and Virginia Madsen’s net worth: Careers and other details explained

The siblings entered the acting world at the same time. They had the opportunity to play different characters, which helped them become famous among the audience. Virginia has been a part of some animated shows like Spider-Man: The New Animated Series.

Notably, Virginia has owned two luxurious properties over the years. The first one is located in California, and it is worth $1.35 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the house was purchased more than ten years ago, and the Elementary star later bought another property for $1.85 million in Hollywood Hills.

The Chicago, Illinois native also played minor roles in multiple shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Hell on Wheels, Orangutan Island, and Monk. Apart from these, Virginia has gained recognition for portraying the lead in The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and Swamp Thing.

On the other hand, Michael Madsen was also featured in the most popular projects. However, the actor suffered from financial issues at one point, which included a lawsuit for unpaid rent in Malibu. In 2009, the Hell Ride star had to file for bankruptcy, where he alleged that he was earning only $3,300 a month, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Although he managed to solve an IRS debt issue worth $640,000 around four years later, his name was added to the list of the biggest tax delinquents in California. Celebrity Net Worth stated that his debt amount was almost $509,029.92 when he was included in the list.

Among the memorable characters he played on screen, Michael Madsen was praised for his appearance in The Doors, which focused on the life of the famous band from Los Angeles. He was seen as Preston “Press” Lennox in Species, which was followed by three sequels. Michael also appeared in Scary Movie 4 alongside the Kill Bill films by Quentin Tarantino.

Michael Madsen had many other films in his credits, including Kill Me Again, Thelma & Louise, Donnie Brasco, Die Another Day, Hell Ride, Shannon’s Rainbow, Puppy Love, American Night, Arena Wars, Outlaw Johnny Black, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

