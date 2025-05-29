Maria Bello net worth: Fortune explored as actress files for divorce from wife after a year of marriage

Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn are reportedly heading for a divorce. The latest update comes almost a year after they exchanged vows. TMZ first reported the news on May 28, 2025, stating that the duo had split last month, as per the legal documents.

Ad

According to Cover Media, Maria approached the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Notably, the pair has decided to go their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences.

People magazine also acquired the court documents, which allegedly stated that the mediation costs shall be divided between both sides, and the spousal support shall be finalized based on a “written agreement of the parties.” However, an official confirmation is awaited on whether the former couple signed a prenup.

Ad

Trending

In April 2024, Maria Bello got married to Dominique Crenn after being engaged for around five years. The former is a popular face in the entertainment industry, appearing on shows like ER and NCIS. Furthermore, Bello boasts a fortune of almost $12 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

According to Montco.Today, the pair first met in 2018 when the Coyote Ugly star tried to get a reservation at Crenn’s restaurant. Dominique managed to find a place for Maria, and the duo began dating a few months later.

As per People magazine, Dominique has been a chef and was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after she and Maria got romantically linked. Back in 2020, Crenn told the outlet that although she tried to speak to Bello about the impact of the cancer on their relationship, Maria told her that she would be by her side.

Ad

“Listen, I just knew. I just knew and so did she. I’ve never smiled as much as I have this last year. You really learn how someone rolls when they’re sick. And I loved the way she rolls through life and dances through life even when she’s really sick,” Maria Bello stated in the same conversation.

Ad

Maria Bello’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Norristown, Pennsylvania, native is well-known for the different characters that she has portrayed on screen over the years. A few of them have become popular among the general public, and Maria’s acting career is also her source of income.

Maria Bello has owned multiple properties, with one of them in Los Angeles, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet reports that the mansion provides a view of the mountain, and the backyard has facilities like a swimming pool and a spa.

Ad

Apart from this, the Due South star was also the owner of another luxurious property in Venice Beach. She was additionally residing with her ex-boyfriend, Dan McDermott, in Java Drive, Beverly Hills. The house was sold when the duo separated.

Ad

As mentioned, Maria Bello was a part of the show NCIS. Celebrity Net Worth stated that she received $125,000 for each episode. She has even accumulated a lot of wealth from the box office collections of the films she has worked on so far.

Maria Bello has expanded her work to the small screen while continuing to appear in theatrical projects. She was seen as Dr. Anna Del Amico in Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 4. Bello continued appearing as the lead in shows such as Prime Suspect, Touch, and Goliath.

Ad

Ad

Maria appeared as Lil Lovell in the comedy-drama Coyote Ugly, which was successful despite being panned by critics. The 58-year-old also played Sophie in David F. Sandberg’s supernatural horror film, Lights Out.

She even portrayed Evelyn O’Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, followed by many other films like Abduction, Prisoners, Demonic, Bravetown, Max Steel, Giant Little Ones, and The Water Man.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More