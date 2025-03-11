"I want you to be super sad for a real long time" – When Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson revealed her struggle with breast cancer

Rita Wilson, an actress, singer, and Tom Hanks' wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 after getting a second opinion after earlier tests failed to reveal the disease. Doctors eventually verified that she had aggressive lobular carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. She underwent a bilateral mastectomy as part of her treatment plan.

On March 5, 2019, Wilson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she discussed her diagnosis and how it affected her life. As she dealt with the physical and emotional toll of the disease, she discussed with her husband, Tom Hanks, the potential of her passing. She told him:

"If something happens and I should go before you, I just want you to know there’s a couple of things I want. One, I want you to be super sad for a real long time."

Her remark, although delivered with humour, emphasised the uncertainty and emotional weight that preceded her diagnosis. Wilson, a cancer survivor, has subsequently emphasised the value of early diagnosis and medical advocacy in cancer treatment.

Wilson's disclosure of her cancer struggle has sparked public attention owing to her open discussion of the subject. Her candid description of her experience helped to start more extensive conversations about disease and its effects on families.

Tom Hanks' role in Rita Wilson's recovery

Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson on the red carpet at the 15th annual Governor's Awards (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Throughout her treatment and recovery, Rita Wilson has credited her husband, Tom Hanks, for his unwavering support. The couple, married since 1988, faced the challenges of her illness together, with Hanks taking an active role in her care. Wilson described how he stood by her side through every stage of treatment, ensuring she felt comforted and supported.

Speaking about Hanks' role in her recovery, Wilson stated in an interview with Sunday People on March 28, 2019:

"I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me. It was such a normal, intimate time."

On March 29, 2019, Rita Wilson shared in an Instagram post that after receiving her diagnosis, she had a serious conversation with Hanks about the uncertainty of her future.

“Four years ago when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I had so many different thoughts,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You’re scared, anxious, you think about your own mortality.” She revealed that she told Hanks, “If anything happens, I wanted him to be super sad for a very long time, and I’d also like a party, a celebration.”

In an interview with Sunday People on March 31, 2019, Wilson also emphasized the moments of joy that persisted despite her illness.

“When I was going through my diagnoses and surgery, the one thing I really wanted to tell people is that there are still times when you have love and you smile and you laugh.”

Hanks played a significant role in maintaining that positivity, as Wilson recalled how they spent time together watching movies, documentaries, and eating good food, focusing on their bond even amid the challenges.

On October 22, 2017, Hanks spoke about the importance of a support system during a health crisis in an interview with ET, which was later published by Stylist.co.uk.

“You just clear the decks and you circle the wagons and you hunker down. It’s not that hard to do,” he said. “It’s like when there’s a big rainstorm outside, you bust out the hot cocoa and make sure everyone is comfortable.”

On December 9, 2017, Hanks revealed to the media, as reported by Stylist.co.uk, that Rita Wilson was “100% cancer-free” and stressed that no one ought to face a health crisis in solitude.

Her remarks, together with Hanks’, have been extensively covered in media discussions, highlighting the importance of a reliable support system in the healing journey for those facing significant medical conditions. Studies indicate that emotional and psychological assistance can enhance recovery results, highlighting the importance of having a committed partner or family member in managing serious health issues.

Rita Wilson's life, music, and projects after surviving cancer

Rita Wilson turned her experience into art with her song Throw Me a Party. The song was inspired by conversations she had had on how she wanted her life to be remembered. She co-wrote it with Liz Rose and Christian Bush, explaining :

"There’s gonna be crying, and there’s gonna be sadness. And that’s okay. But I wanted a party with singing and dancing." in an interview with Parade published on May 2, 2019.

The song captures her viewpoint on memory and celebration, turning an intensely personal experience into an overarching message of strength.

Rita Wilson has maintained her emphasis on her music and acting endeavors. She has launched several albums, including Halfway to Home in 2019, which showcases tracks that depict her experiences with illness and healing. Her music combines elements of folk, country, and pop, enabling her to convey her narrative through a heartfelt and intimate medium.

Rita Wilson has continued to be active in cinema, featuring in works like Love Is Love Is Love (2020) and producing numerous independent films. She persists in promoting breast cancer awareness, highlighting the significance of early detection and obtaining second opinions.

During interviews, she has emphasized the importance of valuing each moment, mentioning on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which aired on March 5, 2019,

"Cancer really taught me to live every moment to the fullest, as if it was my last. We don’t know what tomorrow brings, so we have to be able to go out today and say, ‘Wow, okay, I did it. I lived the life I wanted to live today.’"

Wilson's story exemplifies determination, ingenuity, and the influence of music and storytelling when confronting challenges. Her appearances in public, music releases, and advocacy initiatives keep motivating audiences globally.

Rita Wilson has also discussed the significance of routine health examinations and early identification in breast cancer therapy. In the meantime, her public engagements and artistic endeavors keep attracting interest.

Rita Wilson’s sharing of her breast cancer diagnosis and recovery has added to dialogues about health, support networks, and resilience. Her skill in conveying personal experiences through interviews and music has struck a chord with numerous people. As Rita Wilson advances in her career, she stays involved in artistic and advocacy activities.

