Does Tyra Banks live in Australia? Model and actress opens up an ice cream shop for her mother in a heartwarming video

US-born supermodel, actress, author, and businesswoman Tyra Banks recently surprised her mother, Carolyn London, with a flagship ice cream shop in Sydney, Australia, where she is now based. The moment was captured and shared on Instagram on June 24, 2025.

Banks, who runs the SMiZe & Dream ice cream brand in Australia, unveiled the new location in the now-viral clip. It began with Tyra standing in an open space, counting down to three, and then asking her mother to “turn around.” Once London obliged her, she could be seen screaming with excitement and saying:

“Oh my god, it’s huge. I thought it was gonna be a little ice cream, a little ice cream store. Oh my god, this is beautiful. Look at that, ohh Ty…”

The video shifted to the newly opened ice cream store as the mother-daughter duo held hands and moved towards it. The pair then saw the logo on the ground together at the entrance of the outlet, as Carolyn London acknowledged the hard work of her daughter, while unable to control her tears.

“I get to see what you worked so hard for. It’s like a dream. Years and years ago, when I was working so hard as a single mom, I worked more than one job. I worked two jobs… three jobs. I did whatever I could. And, the way we would celebrate each week I got through, I would take her for ice cream, in Hollywood,” Carolyn emotionally stated.

While Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, she later moved to Hollywood Hills near Los Angeles, before relocating to Sydney, Australia, in late 2023, where she has since been living.

As Banks stood close to her mother, celebrating and joining her with tears of joy, London recalled how every week they used to go out for ice cream in Hollywood, despite their financial hardships, and would sit in their car and discuss what they wanted from life.

"We would sit in the car and talk about what we wanted out of life and where we wanted to go, and how we wanted to live, and her dreams, and try to inspire her to be focused, and that ice cream was so special for us," London stated as a photo carousel from the duo’s past appeared in the video.

Meanwhile, Tyra Banks told her mother that the ice cream shop was “dedicated” to her and described it as “more than what I dreamed.”

Tyra Banks has been living in Australia since 2023

Tyra Banks moved to Sydney in late 2023 with her longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin and her 9-year-old son, York Banks Asla, whom she shares with her ex, Erik Asla.

During an April 2025 appearance on the American talk show Today with Jenna & Friends as a guest co-host, the supermodel explained why she relocated halfway across the world.

“So, I have this ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream. I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes. I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back,” Banks shared.

The 51-year-old continued by saying that the three countries that ate the most ice cream were the USA, Australia, and New Zealand. However, she chose the second one.

“So, I was like, 'I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did… Australia has been a dream come true for me and my family,” Tyra told host Jenna Bush Hager.

At the time, the Coyote Ugly actress mentioned how she was on her way to launch a “3,000-square-foot flagship store” for SMiZE and Dream in Sydney. She also gave a glimpse of her day-to-day life while showing around her favorite spots across the city, including the kid-friendly Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbor, Sydney Opera House, and more.

While standing in Darling Harbor, she also pointed out where exactly she was opening her ice cream store soon.

“And over there is where my future ice cream dream is going to come true. Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine, and it’s all happening right here in Australia. This idea is a tribute to my mama, Carolyn,” she said at the time.

Later, standing in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House and calling it “beautiful,” Tyra Banks added that she often gets to watch “live shows” there, as it was a “normal thing” for them to do as a family, away from the limelight.

Before this conversation with Jenna Bush Hager, Tyra Banks told PEOPLE in May 2024 that she celebrated her 50th birthday in “Australia with my family,” and had been living and working with her partner, Bélanger-Martin, in the new country.

Before relocating to Australia, the America’s Next Top Model star had been living in her $4.7 million oceanfront home in Malibu, California, which she bought in 2021. Unfortunately, the house was destroyed by the Palisades wildfires in January 2025. Back then, Tyra Banks appeared on local Channel 7’s Sunrise and shared that she received the tragic news of losing her house while she was in Sydney with her family.

Now, finally, Tyra Banks has opened her flagship store of SmiZe & Dream in Sydney. Sharing its unveiling with her Instagram followers, she posted a 3-minute video where she gave a surprise to her mother.

“She had no idea. I kept it a secret from my mom. Then I surprised her with her first look at the @SMiZEandDREAM flagship in Sydney. She had no idea what to expect. Her reaction? I’ll never forget it. Ever. This is all for you, Mama Carolyn. TyTy,” Tuesday’s post was captioned.

Meanwhile, Carolyn London appeared to be both ecstatic and emotional as she reminisced about their old days of how ice cream treats made them “happy” and “calm,” just like they did to people across the globe.

Trying to hold back her tears, Tyra Banks added, "It's crazy, Mom, because when I look at everything, I can't believe this is real. Yeah, it's my dream and my vision, but it's more than what I dreamed. Mama, this is dedicated to you."

Towards the end of the video, the mother and daughter duo admitted to loving ice cream and being “obsessed” with it, as a message appeared reading, “Build your dream. And take someone you love with you. Share this with someone who believes in your dream.” Elsewhere in the clip, a handwritten note from Tyra Banks to her mother was seen hanging inside the SMiZe & Dream store.

Tyra Banks founded SMize & Dream in 2020 in California. Later, it expanded across LA, Dubai, Washington DC, and Sydney in the shape of pop-up shops. The brand offers 12 flavors, including a Mama Carolyn Favorite, according to ABS-CBN.

