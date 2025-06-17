Why did Jenna Bush Hager get a bob haircut? Today show host undergoes dramatic transformation on Live TV

NBC morning talk show host Jenna Bush Hager recently got a bold new haircut live on air. During the Monday, June 16, 2025, episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Hager swapped her shoulder-length blonde hair for a blunt bob.

The hairdo has recently been in demand after The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb sported one on the show. Bibb, who also served as guest co-host during Monday's episode, brought along her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, to help achieve Harger's new look.

Ahead of the broadcast, the official Instagram page for Jenna & Friends shared a post revealing that, back in March, Jenna Bush Hager had "vowed" to Leslie that she would get "on board" with the hairstyle. The post noted that Hager was making good on the promise.

Jenna Bush Hager revealed her daughter warned her she would end up "regretting" the haircut

The final hour of Jenna Bush Hager's Today show featured Chris McMillan giving her a haircut, as an excited Leslie Bibb cheered her on, saying:

"You’re such a bad*ss, you’re cool. I love this."

Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, told the actress that she "inspired" her.

At one point, Bibb handed Hager her chopped tresses from her nape, prompting her to exclaim it was "so short." However, the hairstylist assured the Today host that with a bob, the back is always the shortest part.

Jenna revealed that her daughter was apprehensive about the hairdo, warning the 43-year-old journalist that she would end up "regretting" the cut. Notably, Jenna shares Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5,—with her husband Henry Hager.

Ahead of Monday's episode, Chris McMillan spoke to Today about his "intent" behind Jenna Bush Hager's transformation. He explained that working with the journalist was "really easy," as she knew what she wanted—a bob inspired by Leslie Bibb's viral style.

He added that he tried to keep her style "a little more modern and s*xy," while maintaining versatility. McMillan noted:

"You can slick it behind your ears, like do the tuck," adding, "You can wear it natural, you can wear it wavy."

It is worth noting that, in addition to styling Bibb's bob for her show, McMillan is the man behind Jennifer Aniston's iconic hairstyle (a.k.a. The Rachel) on Friends.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bibb revealed how her The White Lotus hairstyle became known as "c*nty little bob." The phrase came from a text sent by her friend and co-star Aimee Lou Wood. She explained:

"I think it was maybe the first episode or something, and she sent, ‘My friend wanted me to tell you that he’s f*cking loving you and your c*nty little bob.'"

Bibb later shared the nickname with McMillan during a haircut appointment, which he recorded. In the clip, she can be heard saying:

"Some people have the Rachel; I have the c*nty little bob."

McMillan later shared the clip on his Instagram, and the moment has since gone viral.

Despite getting the haircut live on air, Jenna Bush Hager did not reveal the final result. The big reveal is scheduled for Tuesday's episode. The episode will air tomorrow at 10:00 am on NBC's Today.

