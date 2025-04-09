Warfare: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Warfare is an upcoming war action movie written and directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. The movie is set to be released on April 11, 2025, in the United States and on April 18, 2025, in the United Kingdom. It is based on the director Ray Mendoza's experiences during the Iraq War as a former U.S. Navy SEAL.

The incidents depicted in the movie are based on the memories of actual soldiers present during the mission. As per filmratings.com, Warfare has been rated R by the MPAA for intense war violence, bloody/grisly images, and language throughout.

Warfare is set to be released in theaters

Warfare had its official premiere on March 16, 2025, at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago. It featured a Q&A with the directors and Will Poulter after the screening. The war action film is set to be released in theaters on April 11, 2025, in the United States of America, and on April 18, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

As per IMDb, the movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Plot of Warfare

A snippet from the trailer of Warfare. (Image via youtube.com)

Warfare is based on the experience of the director Ray Mendoza during the Iraq War. The story follows a group of Navy SEALs who are sent on a surveillance mission in Ramadi, Iraq, in November 2006. The mission goes wrong as an enemy spotter helps others to converge on their location. The Navy SEALs are engaged by the hostile Iraqi fighters while they try to escape the safe house.

During the ambush, the enemies manage to injure the soldiers, including a soldier who took heavy damage from a blown-up tank as they tried to escape. The film continues to explain how Ray Mendoza and his other team members fought their way out of Ramadi, Iraq, with injured soldiers to the extraction point.

The movie is filled with intense action sequences, emotional moments, real-life tactical maneuvers, and heavy gun warfare. Except for Ray Mendoza and Elliot Miller, all real-life soldiers were given alternate aliases for their characters in the movie.

Cast and crew of the movie

The cast of "Warfare" is seen at A24’s “Warfare” Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The war action film is written and directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. The movie is produced by DNA Films and is set to be distributed by A24. David J. Thompson is the credited cinematographer.

The film is set to star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Ray Mendoza, a communicator/JTAC, and Cosmo Jarvis as Elliot Miller, a corpsman/lead sniper. It also includes Will Poulter as Erik—the officer in charge, Joseph Quinn as Sam—a leading petty officer and. Kit Connor as Tommy—a gunner.

Other notable features include Finn Bennett as John, a communicator/JTAC Taylor, and John Smith as Frank, a sniper. Michael Gandolfini, son of The Sopranos actor James Gandolfini, will also appear as LT McDonald, a member of an Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and an FSO.

What's the trailer about?

The Warfare movie trailer was released on December 16, 2024, and is available on the official A24 YouTube channel. The trailer begins with a bunch of soldiers holed up in a house in Iraq in 2006. While the soldiers are shown having a light moment, the sniper from the other room spots an enemy guy watching them.

As the tension slowly starts to escalate with enemies starting to surround them, the clip directly cuts to the action. The group of soldiers tries to make their way out of the safe house, but the tank blows up, injuring a member of their group. The clip also informs the audience that the story of the movie is based on the memories of soldiers present in Ramadi, Iraq.

Help seems far out for the soldiers as they prepare to survive on the battlefield. The trailer fades out with intense moments of action and showcases the tactical acumen of the soldiers as they make their way out of the warzone.

The war movie is set to be released in theaters on April 11, 2025, in the United States of America and on April 18, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

