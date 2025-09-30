  • home icon
  "Well… F**k it": Walton Goggins responds to Pete Davidson's recent prediction about potential media backlash

"Well… F**k it": Walton Goggins responds to Pete Davidson's recent prediction about potential media backlash

By Urvashi Vijay More
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:11 GMT
Saint Laurent: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Source: Getty
Walton Goggins attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Walton Goggins has addressed Pete Davidson’s recent prediction that fans and media may eventually turn against him. Davidson made the comments during his appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, released on September 26, 2025. He reflected on the sudden rise of actors like Pedro Pascal, who went from being celebrated online to facing criticism for appearing in multiple high-profile projects. Davidson suggested that Goggins, who has received new levels of attention through roles in Fallout and The White Lotus, could soon experience the same reaction.

In his Instagram post on September 28, 2025, Goggins responded with the remark,

“If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate… Well… F**k it. I’m going to enjoy the F**K OUT OF IT.”

The actor acknowledged Davidson’s comments while also highlighting that he accepts the unpredictable nature of public opinion. His post quickly spread across outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, and IGN.

Walton Goggins addresses Pete Davidson’s comments

In his Instagram post of September 28, 2025, Goggins thanked Davidson for the “heads up” and praised Pascal, writing,

“Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, he’s a great man. A dear friend of mine.”

He continued,

“As a 53 year old, I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life. I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me. I imagine a lot of you (and I don’t blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I’m tired of saying them.”
These remarks, published on his Instagram account, showed his awareness of how quickly admiration can shift. Davidson’s own comments, made on the September 24, 2025 episode of This Past Weekend, outlined how Pascal’s popularity turned into oversaturation criticism. He said,

“F**king two years ago he’s a hardworking, great actor. … Everyone was like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy.’ Then a year later, he’s in everything now because he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the f**k away, dude.’”
Davidson added that the same trend could affect Walton Goggins “within months.”

Walton Goggins on popularity and public reaction

Walton Goggins attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Walton Goggins attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Walton Goggins expanded on his response by explaining his approach to fame. In his Instagram post he wrote,

“How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!!”

and added,

“If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged.”

He described his career as more than he ever imagined growing up in Georgia and emphasized gratitude for the opportunities he has been given.

Walton Goggins sees being included in such discussions as a blessing rather than a burden. Goggins stressed his focus remains on honoring collaborators and the stories he helps bring to life. With projects like Fallout season 2, Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture, and Batso, Goggins noted he is prepared for both praise and criticism, and in either case intends to continue enjoying his work.

Urvashi Vijay More

Urvashi Vijay More

Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.

With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.

She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories.

