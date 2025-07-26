What are the charges against Micheal Ward? Top Boy and Empire of Light actor accused of assault

Micheal Ward has recently been involved in a legal issue as two charges of r*pe and three charges of s*xual assault have been imposed on him. According to People magazine, the accusations are associated with incidents that happened back in 2023, with the victims reportedly including a woman.

The news was confirmed by the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement shared through their website on July 25, 2025. The statement revealed that the Top Boy star will appear at the Thames Magistrates’ Court next month on August 28, 2025.

The department’s statement additionally confirmed that Micheal Ward was charged after an investigation launched by a team led by Detective Superintendent Scott Ware.

Ware’s statement mentioned that the police were allowed to charge the actor after being allowed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). In addition, Scott also shared an update on the case.

“Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports,” he said.

Meanwhile, the identity of the woman mentioned in Scott’s statement has yet to be officially confirmed.

Micheal Ward dropped by talent agency after his recent legal problem

Although Micheal Ward has been charged, he has not been taken into custody by the authorities so far. While his representative has also not addressed anything about the ongoing legal issue, a report by The Guardian on July 25, 2025, stated that the Empire of Light star has allegedly dismissed the accusations.

The outlet acquired a statement reportedly issued by Ward, where the Blue Story star said that he has already cooperated with the authorities to conduct a fair investigation into the case.

“I recognize that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared," he said in the statement.

As per Deadline, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) represents him in the US, and his UK agency, Olivia Bell Management, has dropped him after the legal issue. An employee of the company told Deadline on July 25, 2025, that they are no longer representing him. However, the company did not reveal the reasons for the same.

Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, the same agency that allowed to charge Micheal Ward, released a statement regarding the issue.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has right to a fair trial… It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings,” Catherine’s statement reads in part.

The Spanish Town, Jamaica, native has been active in the entertainment industry for around nine years. He appeared among the supporting artists in the crime drama Brotherhood. Ward built a huge fan base with his performance as Brendan in the Netflix show The A List.

He was then cast as Jamie in the third and fourth seasons of the thriller series Top Boy, which also aired on Netflix. Micheal Ward has been featured in some music videos of the singles released by Tom Walker, Lily Allen, and rapper Dave. Apart from these, he has some films in his credits, including The Old Guard, The Book of Clarence, The Beautiful Game, Empire of Light, and more.

