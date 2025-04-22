What is Habemus Papam movie all about? Everything you need to know before you watch

Habemus Papam or We Have a Pope is a movie that came out in April 2011, but in the wake of Pope Francis' passing on April 21, 2025, the film gets a renewed audience. It's a comedy film directed and co-written by satirist Nanni Moretti, the filmmaker behind features like Red Wood Pigeon, The Son's Room, and Three Floors.

In Habemum Papam, Moretti brings a story centered on a newly elected pope who gets a momentary emotional breakdown shortly after accepting his election. The freakout story centers on one Cardinal Melville, the new pope, played by Michel Piccoli, and his therapist.

While the film brings satire into the depiction of the real-life church hierarchy, it promises emotional authenticity and believability from one troubled cardinal as the world watches, waiting for the new head of the church. Moretti also stars in the movie as the new pope's therapist.

What is the plot of the movie Habemus Papam?

Nanni Moretti's Habemus Papam is a lightweight comedy-drama exploring the question, 'What if the newly elected pope had a momentary emotional breakdown after his election?' The Italian satire is set at the Vatican during a papal conclave and centers on a cardinal who appears uncertain about becoming the new pope.

Here's a summary of the story, per the film's synopsis from Apple TV+:

"Following the Pope's death, the conclave meets to elect his successor. A cardinal is elected who seems unable to bear the weight of such responsibility. Is it anxiety? Is it depression? Does he feel inadequate? The world is on tenterhooks while the faithful and the church remain in suspense."

In Habemus Papam, the cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel to elect the successor of an unnamed pontiff. They settle on one named Cardinal Melville. The cardinal protodeacon makes the proclamation, "We have a pope," but before he can announce the new pope's name and the newly elected pope appears on the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square, the new pope gets a panic attack.

As the world awaits to learn the identity of the new pope, psychoanalysts are brought in to offer their opinions about what is happening with Melville. The cardinals start a charade of enlisting a Swiss Guard to make it look like Melville is holed up in the papal apartments. Meanwhile, the new pope has gone AWOL after what appears tobe an ultimate vocational crisis.

Habemus Papam cast, crew, and awards

Nanni Moretti co-wrote the script of Habemus Papam with Francesco Piccolo and Federica Pontremoli, and he also directed the movie. Meanwhile, May Fools and Atlantic City star Michel Piccoli takes the lead as Cardinal Melville, whose momentary breakdown leaves the cardinals sequestered and in a calamitous charade and the faithful eagerly waiting to learn who the new pope is.

The comedy drama's cast and characters also include:

Nanni Moretti as the male psychoanalyst

Jerzy Stuhr as the Vatican spokesperson

Renator Scarpa as Cardinal Gregori

Franco Graziosi as Cardinal Bollati

Margherita Buy as the female psychoanalyst

Dario Cantarelli as L'acteur fou

Camillo Milli as Cardinal Pescardona

Roberto Nobile as Cardinal Cevasco

Ulrich von Dobschutz as Cardinal Brummer

Gianluca Gobbi as the Swiss Guard

The movie won several Best Film awards, including the 2011 Cahiers du Cinéma, Golden Ciak Awards, and the 2011 Golden Globes in Italy. Piccoli also earned his fair share of Best Actor awards for playing Cardinal Melville, including in the 2012 Italian Online Movie Awards and the 2012 Bari International Film Festival.

Where to watch the movie online?

Habemus Papam is currently available for streaming on Philo or The Roku Channel for free with ads. It's also available for rent or purchase from platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Video.

