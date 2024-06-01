What happened to Alma in Raising Voices? Explained

Raising Voices (Ni una más) is a Spanish Netflix original series that premiered on May 31, 2024. This series is based on Miguel Sáez Carral's fiction book of the same name, released in 2021. The protagonist of the show is Alma, a 17-year-old, who reports a s**ual assault at her school.

The series starts with Alma putting a banner on the school gates, "Be warned. This school is hiding a r*pist." This leads to events that eventually put the history teacher behind bars. As Alma's story unfolds throughout the series, one can see the journey of her friends, Berta, Greta, and Nata as they navigate through school and how Alma brings out her friend's abuse story in the limelight.

In the last episode of Raising Voices, Alma starts questioning herself and goes through emotional turmoil after it surfaces in the school that she created the social media account about the s**ual abuse. While Berta was against the whole thing from the beginning, she finally realized that she wanted to surface the history professor's images online along with his car details.

What happens at the end of Raising Voices?

At the end of Raising Voices, the history professor is arrested in front of the entire school, and justice is served. Alma's image which she shared on social media prompted another student to come forward with their abuse story against the history teacher. Mercedes Garcia, Greta's big crush from the Department of Female Minors opens the case after Bambi, the young student comes forward.

In the end, Alma has a huge following on social media and tells her followers that she will be traveling around Europe as a community manager with a DJ for three months. Raising Voices is a series that encourages young girls to come forward and share their stories.

The movie reflects on the fact that it is important to speak up. Even though Alma wasn't a r*pe victim, she chose to help out her friend, and seeing Berta being run over triggered something in her. Hence, she came forward to get justice served for her friend.

How has Alma grown throughout the Raising Voices series?

Alma in Raising Voices plays a rebellious teenager, who is trying to figure out her troubled life, but eventually, the character grows and transforms by the end of the series. Alma is seen dealing with Berta's death who is a former friend along with her friends Greta and Nata.

In the first episode, the entire school gathers to see Alma after she puts up the banner. Everyone thinks that she is making a fool of herself once again and starts mocking her for her choice thinking she is causing trouble again.

But when a younger student who is being assaulted by the history teacher sees Alma taking her side, she runs to Alma and hugs her tightly. Meanwhile, she also creates a social media post with the history teacher's face calling him a "s**ual predator."

By the end of the series, the entire school seems to have turned against her and at this point, she is struggling with the pressure from everyone. She tells Berta that she went to see the guy on her own and tries to prove that Berta had been lying all that time. This completely shatters Berta and she gets off the bus and steps into the moving traffic. This makes Alma realize that her words made Berta take her life.

How does Berta's death affect Alma's character in Raising Voices?

Berta's death has a profound effect on Alma in Raising Voices on Netflix, changing her from a passive observer to an active participant in the fight for justice. Before Berta's passing, Alma tended to be more reserved and less involved in the movement.

However, the tragedy of losing Berta jolts her into action, awakening her to the urgency of their cause. Alma feels a deep sense of responsibility to continue Berta's work, and this motivates her to take on a more prominent and determined role in the movement.

This loss also helps Alma confront her fears and uncertainties. With Berta gone, Alma realizes she must step up, even if she doubts her abilities. The grief she feels becomes a source of strength, pushing her to grow and become more courageous.

Alma starts to embody Berta's bravery, inspiring those around her and finding her place as a leader. Berta's death thus marks a significant turning point for Alma, shaping her into a key figure in their struggle for justice.

Raising Voices is now available on Netflix for streaming.