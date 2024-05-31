Netflix's Geek Girl soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Netflix's adaptation of Holly Smale's Geek Girl finally premiered on the streaming service this Thursday, May 30, 2024. Starring Emily Carey, of House of the Dragon fame, Geek Girl follows a neurodivergent girl whose entire life is shaken up when she is selected to be a model, but at the same time faces the pressure of struggling her fashion life with academics.
The soundtrack for Geek Girl is a diverse one. Featuring songs from artists like Franz Ferdinand, The Verve, and more, it's a tracklist that you will want to keep going back to as it features many known songs and some lesser-known ones that will certainly become your favorites.
Geek Girl also features a score composed by Nikhil Seetharam, who has composed scores for other Netflix projects like Mea Culpa and the Max series Fionna and Cake. However, the tracklist for it hasn't been released yet.
Every song in Netflix's Geek Girl explored
Episode 1 - Chapter 1
- Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears
- Castles in the Sand by Teddy Mac, Ben Standage, Awesome Wells, and Mark Marker
- Reach out for the Sky by Liberati
- Gonna Be a Sunny Day by Richard Mead
- Pretty Girl Era by Lu Kala
- All My Dreams by Helena
- Connection by Elastica
- Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand
- No Way by Greg Hatwell
- The Girl Who Fell to Earth by Gaz Coombes
Episode 2 - Chapter 2
- Everybody Needs a Little Sunshine by Stephen Collins
- Come Out 2 Nite by Kenickie
- Second Start We Got the Truth by Nick Phoenix
- In a Room by Dodgy
- Let Down by Smudge Mason and Wolfgang Black
- Get into My Hideaway by Kit Cornell and Richard Mead
- IDK by Phoebe Green
Episode 3 - Chapter 3
- I Wanna Celebrate by Jonathan Brook, Lee Russell, and Jeana Lauren Healy
- Tudu Tudu Tu by Maella
- Can You Dig It? by The Mock Turtles
- Scared of Spiders by Kenickie
Episode 4 - Chapter 4
- Fade Away by Extreme Music
- Fashionista by Jimmy James
- Dead Ringer by A Skillz
- Ain't Killed Me Yet by Adia Victoria
- Levitate by Lee Richardson
- Holy Roller by Emily Wolfe
- Bullet by Raphael Lake
Episode 5 - Chapter 5
- Reach Out for the Sky by Liberati
- I Think We're Perfect by Cole Mitchell
- High Ground by Simon Steadman
- Outrageous by The K;X
- One of Them by Holly Walker
- Smooth Sailing by Queens of the Stone Age
Episode 6 - Chapter 6
- Outer Space With You by Danny Connors
- Technicolor Dreams by Emerson Ware and Tiguan Jones
- Local Boy in the Photograph by Stereophonics
- Wicked Ones by Dorothy
- New Moon by Birdy
- Brimful of Asha by Cornershop
- Silent Sigh by Badly Drawn Boy
Episode 7 - Chapter 7
- Losing My Mind by Some Velvet Morning
- Superbloodmoon (death d4vd) by Holly Humberstone
- Bodies by Lucy Spraggan
- My Delirium by Ladyhawke
- We Don't Wanna Fight by Huxley Ware and Dexter French
- If You Were Here by Thompson Twins
- Little Fires by Naomi August
- Mayhem by Cassyett
Episode 8 - Chapter 8
- Something About This Place by Aaron Kellim
- Come On by The Verve
- Turn Around by Simon Steadman
- Change My Mind by NewDad
- Losing All Sensation by Huxley Ware
- Forever Yours by Nick Nolan
- This Feeling by Puressence
- How Can I Help You by Self Esteem
- I Shoulda Known by Will Parnell
Episode 9 - Chapter 9
- Do You Feel Ready by Bamyasi
- Ready to Not Be Ready by Kamal Kamruddin and Peter Darling
- Beautiful Nightmare by Skip Armstrong
- The Fire by Extreme Music
- Next to You by Naomi August
- I'm Too S*xy by Right Said Fred
Episode 10 - Chapter 10
- Start Again by Bleeding Fingers
- Bad by Sohodolls
- The Girl Who Fell to Earth by Gaz Coombes
- Yeah I'm Fine by Jonathan Brook and Lee Russell
- Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins
- Keep Moving by Jungle
- Like You Know Me by Craters
- Angel by Gavin Friday
- The Sea by Morcheeba
What's Geek Girl about?
Netflix's Geek Girl, starring Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), follows a neurodivergent girl named Harriet Manners. It also stars Sarah Parish, Emmanuel Imani, Liam Woodrum, Zac Looker, Tim Dowie, and more. The official synopsis for the series adaptation of Holly Smale's book, as per Netflix, reads:
"When awkward high schooler Harriet Manners is spotted by a London model agent during a field trip, she jumps at the chance to reinvent herself. But as she veers from one couture disaster to the next, she begins to realize that the key to true self-acceptance lies far beyond the runway."
Where to Watch Geek Girl?
The show can currently be streamed on Netflix. It was released on the streaming service on May 30, 2024. However, to watch the series, you will need a valid Netflix account. If you already own a subscription to the platform, then the show will be available to you for no further price.
All 10 episodes of Geek Girl were released together on the streaming service.