Netflix's Geek Girl soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Netflix's adaptation of Holly Smale's Geek Girl finally premiered on the streaming service this Thursday, May 30, 2024. Starring Emily Carey, of House of the Dragon fame, Geek Girl follows a neurodivergent girl whose entire life is shaken up when she is selected to be a model, but at the same time faces the pressure of struggling her fashion life with academics.

The soundtrack for Geek Girl is a diverse one. Featuring songs from artists like Franz Ferdinand, The Verve, and more, it's a tracklist that you will want to keep going back to as it features many known songs and some lesser-known ones that will certainly become your favorites.

Geek Girl also features a score composed by Nikhil Seetharam, who has composed scores for other Netflix projects like Mea Culpa and the Max series Fionna and Cake. However, the tracklist for it hasn't been released yet.

Every song in Netflix's Geek Girl explored

Episode 1 - Chapter 1

Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears

Castles in the Sand by Teddy Mac, Ben Standage, Awesome Wells, and Mark Marker

Reach out for the Sky by Liberati

Gonna Be a Sunny Day by Richard Mead

Pretty Girl Era by Lu Kala

All My Dreams by Helena

Connection by Elastica

Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand

No Way by Greg Hatwell

The Girl Who Fell to Earth by Gaz Coombes

Episode 2 - Chapter 2

Everybody Needs a Little Sunshine by Stephen Collins

Come Out 2 Nite by Kenickie

Second Start We Got the Truth by Nick Phoenix

In a Room by Dodgy

Let Down by Smudge Mason and Wolfgang Black

Get into My Hideaway by Kit Cornell and Richard Mead

IDK by Phoebe Green

Episode 3 - Chapter 3

I Wanna Celebrate by Jonathan Brook, Lee Russell, and Jeana Lauren Healy

Tudu Tudu Tu by Maella

Can You Dig It? by The Mock Turtles

Scared of Spiders by Kenickie

Episode 4 - Chapter 4

Fade Away by Extreme Music

Fashionista by Jimmy James

Dead Ringer by A Skillz

Ain't Killed Me Yet by Adia Victoria

Levitate by Lee Richardson

Holy Roller by Emily Wolfe

Bullet by Raphael Lake

Episode 5 - Chapter 5

Reach Out for the Sky by Liberati

I Think We're Perfect by Cole Mitchell

High Ground by Simon Steadman

Outrageous by The K;X

One of Them by Holly Walker

Smooth Sailing by Queens of the Stone Age

Episode 6 - Chapter 6

Outer Space With You by Danny Connors

Technicolor Dreams by Emerson Ware and Tiguan Jones

Local Boy in the Photograph by Stereophonics

Wicked Ones by Dorothy

New Moon by Birdy

Brimful of Asha by Cornershop

Silent Sigh by Badly Drawn Boy

Episode 7 - Chapter 7

Losing My Mind by Some Velvet Morning

Superbloodmoon (death d4vd) by Holly Humberstone

Bodies by Lucy Spraggan

My Delirium by Ladyhawke

We Don't Wanna Fight by Huxley Ware and Dexter French

If You Were Here by Thompson Twins

Little Fires by Naomi August

Mayhem by Cassyett

Episode 8 - Chapter 8

Something About This Place by Aaron Kellim

Come On by The Verve

Turn Around by Simon Steadman

Change My Mind by NewDad

Losing All Sensation by Huxley Ware

Forever Yours by Nick Nolan

This Feeling by Puressence

How Can I Help You by Self Esteem

I Shoulda Known by Will Parnell

Episode 9 - Chapter 9

Do You Feel Ready by Bamyasi

Ready to Not Be Ready by Kamal Kamruddin and Peter Darling

Beautiful Nightmare by Skip Armstrong

The Fire by Extreme Music

Next to You by Naomi August

I'm Too S*xy by Right Said Fred

Episode 10 - Chapter 10

Start Again by Bleeding Fingers

Bad by Sohodolls

The Girl Who Fell to Earth by Gaz Coombes

Yeah I'm Fine by Jonathan Brook and Lee Russell

Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins

Keep Moving by Jungle

Like You Know Me by Craters

Angel by Gavin Friday

The Sea by Morcheeba

What's Geek Girl about?

Netflix's Geek Girl, starring Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), follows a neurodivergent girl named Harriet Manners. It also stars Sarah Parish, Emmanuel Imani, Liam Woodrum, Zac Looker, Tim Dowie, and more. The official synopsis for the series adaptation of Holly Smale's book, as per Netflix, reads:

"When awkward high schooler Harriet Manners is spotted by a London model agent during a field trip, she jumps at the chance to reinvent herself. But as she veers from one couture disaster to the next, she begins to realize that the key to true self-acceptance lies far beyond the runway."

Where to Watch Geek Girl?

The show can currently be streamed on Netflix. It was released on the streaming service on May 30, 2024. However, to watch the series, you will need a valid Netflix account. If you already own a subscription to the platform, then the show will be available to you for no further price.

All 10 episodes of Geek Girl were released together on the streaming service.