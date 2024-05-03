Geek Girl Drops First Trailer: Here’s All You Need To Know

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming British-Canadian series Geek Girl was released on Thursday, May 2, 2024. It is based on the 2013 novel of the same name written by Holly Smale and follows a teenager named Harriet Manners, played by Emily Carey. The upcoming Netflix show will be released on the streaming platform on May 30, 2024.

The trailer shows Carey, who has appeared in HBO's The House of the Dragon, as 16-year-old Harriet Manners. It shows how she is discovered by a modeling agency during a school trip and is offered a contract that can change her life. The contract will give Harriet a chance to enter the world of fashion.

The two-minute-six-second-long trailer shows Harriet's transformation from a clumsy teen who didn't fit in at school to a top model. However, the trailer leaves fans wondering if Harriet will be able to manage both studies and modeling.

Geek Girl is set to be released on Netflix on May 30, 2024.

Geek Girl: Trailer Breakdown

Netflix's upcoming series, Geek Girl is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Holly Smale. The trailer for the same was released on Thursday and already has over 10k views on YouTube.

The series will feature Emily Carey as Harriet Manners, the lead character, who describes herself as an unfashionable person and a geek. She seems to want to fit in with her peers but is unable to do so.

However, her life changes completely when a fashion agency selects her for one of their projects. They have been told by the client to look for "raw talent" and the agency only has three days to find someone who fits the role. That is when they spot Harriet, who is on a school trip and she is offered a chance of a lifetime.

The trailer shows the modeling agency calling Harriet for some trial shots and after deciding to take a chance on it, she goes for it.

Harriet and Nick (Image by Netflix)

She also meets Nick Park (Liam Woodrum), another model for the agency. The trailer shows Harriet panicking after she gains fame and has to do multiple interviews and ramp walks. She is shown thinking that she isn't good enough and Nick assures her that she is what the fashion world needs. Right before the trailer ends, Nick and Harriet are seen sharing a look, which seems to hint at a romantic relationship between them.

The trailer has a voiceover by Harriet, who also says that the story is for everyone who has "ever wanted to fit in."

"This is a story for anyone who's ever wanted to fit in. Sometimes, to change your life, you have to stand out," the voiceover says.

What is Geek Girl about?

This series is about a socially awkward teenager (Image by Netflix)

The Netflix series Geek Girl is directed by Declan O’Dwyer and stars Emily Carey as the main lead with Jemima Rooper and Tim Downie playing the roles of her parents. It follows 16-year-old Harriet Manners, who is described as socially awkward and seems to have trouble fitting in with her peers.

However, her life turns completely upside down when a modeling agency spots her and wants to sign her for their new project. When Harriet decides to take on the opportunity, her life changes as she becomes a famous supermodel. However, there are moments when she feels like she isn't good enough and the series will show her journey from a socially awkward teen to a successful model.

Who stars in Geek Girl?

Apart from Emily Carey as Harriet Manners, the Netflix series will also see Tim Downie as Richard Manners and Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners. It will have Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans, Liam Woodrum as Nick Park, Sarah Parish as Jude Paignton, and Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim. Geek Girl will also see Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey, Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yuji Lee, and Daisy Jelly as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright.

