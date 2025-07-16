What happened to Dan Rivera? Paranormal enthusiast's sudden death leaves the community mourning

Dan Rivera, a respected paranormal investigator and longtime handler of the infamous Annabelle doll, passed away suddenly at the age of 54 during a tour stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Known for his involvement in the paranormal investigation community, Rivera was the senior lead investigator with the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR). He gained public attention through his appearances on Netflix’s 28 Days Haunted, the Travel Channel's Most Haunted Places, and a popular TikTok account where people recorded scary experiences with the doll.

On June 13, 2025, Rivera died in his Gettysburg hotel room shortly after concluding a three-day sold-out stop of the “Devils on the Run Tour.”

Ad

Trending

Emergency responders were dispatched to the hotel following a report of CPR being performed on a man. Rivera was found alone and unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Coroner confirmed that while an investigation is ongoing, there are no signs of foul play.

Dan Rivera’s role in the paranormal world was widely popular but also contested by critics who accused him of spreading superstition and unscientific temperament. He was a US Army veteran and spent over a decade exploring unexplained phenomena.

Ad

The handler of the infamous Annabelle doll, Dan Rivera, dies suddenly

Ad

Dan Rivera died just hours after finishing a major public event in Gettysburg, where the haunted Annabelle doll was on display. The show, held at the Soldiers National Orphanage and sponsored by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours, had sold over 1,260 tickets and was completely booked out. Rivera was the face of the tour and played a central role in presenting the doll’s history to visitors.

Emergency responders were called to his hotel room on Sunday night, where CPR was being administered. According to Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow, there was no indication of suspicious activity.

Ad

Rivera was found alone in his room, and while the exact cause of death has not been determined, the sudden nature of his passing has shocked the paranormal community.

The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) issued a statement on Facebook on July 15, 2025,

“It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal."

Ad

Ghostly Images of Gettysburg, the host of the tour, also honored Rivera’s contribution. In a statement to PEOPLE Magazine published on July 15, 2025, they said,

“Dan was a distinguished figure in the paranormal research community and will be remembered for his kindness and leadership.”

Ryan Buell, another paranormal investigator, paid tribute to Rivera. He posted on TikTok,

“I have so many amazing memories with this guy. Just as recently as two months ago, we traveled around the country and introduced a whole new generation to Ed and Lorraine Warren’s legacy.”

Ad

Read More: "Who’s gonna put the doll back?" – Netizens react with concern to paranormal investigator Dan Rivera's mysterious death on the Annabelle tour

Annabelle Doll's history and the tour that followed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Annabelle, a Raggedy Ann doll believed to be possessed, was at the center of Rivera’s work. Originally given to a nursing student in 1968, the doll gained notoriety after its owners claimed it moved on its own, left notes, and exhibited violent tendencies.

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren took the doll and placed it in their Connecticut museum, where it was kept in a locked case for safety.

The NESPR later organized the “Devils on the Run” tour to bring Annabelle to paranormal enthusiasts nationwide. Rivera, as the lead handler, always stressed the seriousness of the artifact, once explaining that divine protections like holy water and crosses were used to ensure public safety during displays.

Ad

Earlier in May 2025, rumors circulated that Annabelle had gone missing. Rivera addressed the false claims through a TikTok video, showing the doll securely housed at the Warren Museum.

“The doll was never out of our control,” confirmed Tony Spera, the museum owner.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dan Rivera.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More