What happened to Ezra Miller? ‘The Flash’ star to make acting comeback in Lynne Ramsay’s upcoming vampire movie following controversies and arrests

Ezra Miller is officially stepping back into the spotlight. After a multi-year stretch marked by legal issues and public controversy, The Flash star has secured a major new role in an upcoming vampire film directed by Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay.

Ad

This marks Miller’s first announced screen project since the release of The Flash in 2023—a movie whose rollout was overshadowed by the actor’s off-screen controversies. Between 2020 and 2022, Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested multiple times, facing charges of disorderly conduct and assault, and accused of burglary and grooming minors.

In August 2022, Miller issued a public apology acknowledging “intense crisis” and “complex mental health issues,” stating they had entered treatment and were committed to recovery.

Ad

Trending

Miller is reuniting with Ramsay, who directed them in their breakout role in the 2011 drama We Need to Talk About Kevin. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times in May 2025, Ramsay confirmed that she’s “making a vampire movie,” with Miller set to portray the main character.

Ad

More about Ezra Miller's past controversies

Ezra Miller had a promising career trajectory, beginning with 2008's Afterschool and the enormously successful The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), where they starred alongside Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, and Paul Rudd.

In 2014, Miller secured the role of Barry Allen in The Flash, part of the DC Extended Universe, and appeared in major DC films, including Justice League (2017) and The Flash (2023). They were also featured in Warner Bros.' Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts, portraying Credence Barebone from 2016 to 2022.

Ad

Starting in 2020, troubling reports about Ezra Miller's behavior began to emerge. According to a report by Variety on April 6, 2020, Miller allegedly choked a woman in a bar in Iceland following an altercation, after which they were escorted off the premises.

In 2022, The Flash star was arrested twice in Hawaii — for disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar on March 28, 2022, and for second-degree assault on April 19, 2022, after allegedly throwing a chair at a private event, injuring a 26-year-old woman. Ezra Miller pleaded no contest to the karaoke bar incident and paid a fine.

Ad

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

The same year, Ezra Miller's name emerged in allegations of grooming minors, according to an Entertainment Weekly report from June that year. Miller was also implicated in a burglary in Vermont involving a family they had been housing since mid-April 2002, according to Rolling Stone.

Ad

Additionally, there were numerous reports concerning Miller's troubling mental health. All of this resulted in significant legal and reputational fallout. Warner Bros. also faced major public backlash for continuing with The Flash despite the controversies surrounding Miller.

In August 2022, Ezra Miller issued an apology, addressing their behavior and confirming they are in treatment. In an exclusive report by Variety on August 15, Miller's representatives shared a statement from the actor acknowledging and apologizing for their behavior.

Ad

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Ad

Since then, Ezra Miller has maintained a low profile with no new projects, press, or social media activity. The film with Lynne Ramsay would mark their first major appearance since then.

More about Ezra Miller's film with Lynne Ramsay

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming vampire movie will reunite Ezra Miller and Lynne Ramsay, 55, who first collaborated on the 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin. Ramsay confirmed the news during a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, saying that the project is already in development.

“I’m making a vampire movie. I can’t tell you much. It’s with Ezra Miller who was in Kevin. He’s the main character. That’s in development.”

This also marks Ramsay’s latest feature following the 2025 Cannes premiere of Die, My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield. The vampire movie will also see Ramsay collaborating with the same actor twice for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More