What are all the Superman popcorn buckets available for the new film? Details explored

With James Gunn’s Superman now in theaters, it’s not just the story or cast getting attention—Superman-themed popcorn buckets are also creating a buzz.

Ad

Major theater chains such as AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and Alamo Drafthouse have released limited-edition buckets featuring Superman, Krypto, and more. Each design is unique, turning a simple snack into a must-have collectible.

For fans and collectors, these popcorn buckets are just as exciting as the movie itself.

As fans wait in line to see DC's cinematic retooling, fans are also racing to get their hands on these themed buckets before they are all gone.

Ad

Trending

Each chain has taken its own spin, tapping into the superhero mythology, anything from traditional comic book influences to whimsical references to sidekicks such as Krypto the Superdog. With different designs, prices, and release options, the rush to get them all is building.

Details explored on Superman popcorn buckets coming to movie theaters

Ad

AMC Theatres is going big on nostalgia with a popcorn bucket that resembles the Daily Planet's iconic red newspaper box vending machine. The approximately 9-10 inches tall bucket opens from the side and has already been a hit among fans for its minimalism and vintage appeal.

It's set to release on July 10, a day prior to the film's wide release, at prices expected to be anywhere between 30 and 50 dollars, according to AMC's previous collectibles.

Ad

Cinemark Theatres went all out with five popcorn bucket designs. The most popular is a Krypto bucket featuring Superman’s dog. There’s also a fun dog-bowl bucket and three standard cylindrical ones—two with David Corenswet as Superman and one with classic comic art.

Prices range from $20 to $50, depending on the design, and release dates may vary by location.

Regal Theatres added a fantasy touch with their Heat Vision Popcorn Popper, designed like an old-style popper with Superman’s glowing emblem on top.

Ad

Then there's Krypto's Pupcorn Bucket, which brings a more playful, cartoon-style approach to the hero's canine companion. Both of these launch on July 11 and cost about the same as other high-end collectibles, 30 to 50 dollars.

In the UK, the Heat Vision Popper is priced at £30, equivalent to approximately 40 in U.S. theaters.

Alamo Drafthouse, known for its curated and creative moviegoing experiences, is releasing a Superman Suit Bucket that holds 130 ounces of popcorn. Designed to resemble the superhero's iconic suit, the container has already sold out in pre-orders, priced at $25.

Ad

However, there’s hope for latecomers; select in-theater stocks are expected to be available opening weekend, and fans can sign up for restock alerts.

Details on the new Superman movie explored

Ad

All this popcorn hype surrounds the release of the new movie, James Gunn's maiden DC Universe reboot movie. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the film reimagines a younger, more earthly hero still grappling with his split life as both journalist and savior.

Gunn's vision departs from the dark tone of Zack Snyder's era and brings the Man of Steel back to its more optimistic, traditional incarnation, with a few surprises.

Ad

The action revolves around Clark struggling to preserve public confidence after a tampered broadcast by Lex Luthor tints his Kryptonian background in an evil hue. As the Justice Gang, including heroes Green Lantern, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl, stands beside him, he is forced to battle not only physical foes such as Ultraman but also disinformation and political fear.

The emotional core of the narrative is his relationship with Lois and his bond with humanity, which is pushed to its limits.

Ad

The movie is filled with Easter eggs and cameos, from the inclusion of Krypto, Jimmy Olsen to a brief moment from Peacemaker. It borrows elements from All-Star Superman but takes its own distinct position in the expanding DCU.

The tone, character development, and thematic emphasis on empathy in a cynical world have been praised by critics.

Superman starring David Corenswet was released on July 11, 2025, in theatres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More