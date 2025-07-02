What time will The Old Guard 2 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

The superhero film The Old Guard 2 is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The film was written by Greg Rucka, Sarah L. Walker, and Leandro Fernandez, with Victoria Mahoney directing. It is based on Rucka's comic book of the same name, published by Image Comics.

Ad

The synopsis for the film, as per Netflix, reads:

"Stripped of her immortality but not her courage or trusty axe, Andy (Charlize Theron) faces a powerful new foe (Uma Thurman) in this supercharged sequel."

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Greg Rucka hinted that Andy and her team will tackle the mystery surrounding their immortality in the upcoming sequel.

"We come into the film with Andy on a mission, and one of the questions the second film raises is the legitimacy of that mission. What I find most fascinating about these immortal characters is that, fundamentally, they all face the same questions we do: ‘What am I doing here? ‘What is the purpose of my life?’"

Ad

Trending

The article discusses the sequel's release timing for different regions, plot, and cast.

Netflix's The Old Guard 2 release schedule explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, the superhero film The Old Guard 2 will be released on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET. As per FilmRatings.com, run by the Motion Picture Association of America, the superhero film has been rated R for sequences of graphic violence and some language. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes, consistent with the average runtime for modern-day action films.

To help interested viewers plan their viewing, below is a table showing the release timing for The Old Guard 2 based on different regions across the globe:

Ad

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12 am Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 1 am Central Time (CT) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 2 am Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 3 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 7 am British Summer Time (BST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 8 am Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 9 am Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 4 pm

Ad

Interested viewers who want to watch the action-packed sequel, The Old Guard 2, will require a subscription to the streaming platform Netflix. As of January 2025, the streaming services hiked their prices for all their plans. The new prices are as follows:

Basic (ads-inclusive): $7.99/month

Standard (ad-free): $17.99/month

Premium (ad-free, 4K Ultra, four screens): $24.99/month

What is The Old Guard 2 all about?

Andy and her team of immortals in action as seen in the sequel The Old Guard 2 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The Old Guard 2 is a superhero film that continues the story of Andromache of Scythia and her team of immortals. With Nile, the new recruit, a part of the immortals now, and Andy tackling her newfound mortality, the team faces new challenges in the film. Discord, one of the oldest and most powerful immortals, despises Andy and the others for siding with humanity and not their kind.

Ad

Discord also rescues Quynh from her underwater prison to team up and hunt down the team. Quynh was the first immortal that Andy found and rescued, but it was too late, as she had suffered a lot at the hands of humanity by then. The upcoming sequel will showcase Andy and her team tackling their most powerful foe ever while also searching for answers related to their immortality with the help of Tuah.

Ad

The cast of The Old Guard 2 is led by Charlize Theron, who portrays the role of Andy, a.k.a. Andromache of Scythia. The cast list also includes Uma Thurman as Discord, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Henry Golding as Tuah, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, and Veronica Ngo as Quynh.

Stay tuned for more updates on the latest shows and movies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More