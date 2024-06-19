What went wrong with the new Candyman movie compared to the original? Details explored

Aside from Jordan Peele's movies, not many horror films are as socially and culturally impactful as the Candyman series. Both the original 1992 film and the recent 2021 reboot have a lot to say and know how to grab our interest. They use mythology to uncover the true horrors of different periods - the 19th century, 1992, and 2021.

Nia DaCosta's reboot of Candyman for a new generation tried to update the story, but it lost some creepy subtlety and depth that made the original so iconic. The 2021 movie's emphasis on current issues is cool, but sometimes it felt a bit too in-your-face and took away from the spooky, mythological vibe of the original.

If you're into horror movies that mix deep themes with scary moments, Bernard Rose's 1992 Candyman is still the best, as per several fans. But the new Candyman didn't quite live up to the original. Let's take a look at where it missed the mark.

Why was Candyman (1992) better than Candyman (2021)?

1. Mythology and social commentary

The 1992 film by Bernard Rose has a gothic horror vibe, with Candyman portrayed as a spooky slasher connected to racial violence. It delves into the theme of fear and racial injustice using an urban legend angle, set in the Cabrini Green housing project in Chicago. The story follows Helen Lyle, a white grad student who accidentally summons Candyman through her research.

On the other hand, Nia DaCosta's 2021 Candyman is more modern and satirical. It follows Anthony McCoy, a Black artist who's gentrifying Cabrini Green and gets fixated on its legend. The film tackles current topics like gentrification and the exploitation of Black trauma in art, using him as a symbol of the lasting effects of systemic racism.

The 1992 film did a great job with its gothic horror and supernatural vibes to tackle racial violence and systemic racism. On the other hand, the 2021 film tried to be modern and satirical, but it missed the mark and wasn't as subtle as the original.

Even though it tried to update the setting and themes, it just couldn't recreate the spooky vibe and cultural significance of the original.

2. Representation and character dynamics

Rose's film is about Helen Lyle checking out life in Cabrini Green from her unique perspective. As she digs deeper into the community, she starts to see things differently and understand the struggles of its residents. Some critics have pointed out that it's weird that a white character is the main focus in a story about Black characters, though.

DaCosta's new take on the story changes things up by focusing on Anthony McCoy, a Black artist, as the main character. Anthony's connection to the film brings a realness and personal touch to the story. DaCosta delves into Anthony's struggles with obsession and madness, drawing parallels between his art and its eerie presence.

The 1992 movie got flak for not giving enough representation or agency to Helen Lyle, a white grad student, as the lead. The 2021 flick tried to do better by focusing on Anthony McCoy, a Black artist, but his character felt one-dimensional compared to Helen's. The film tried to tackle cultural appropriation and erasure but didn't dive deep enough into those themes.

3. Visual symbolism and horror imagery

The way visuals are used in both movies is important, adding depth and spookiness. The 1992 version by Rose uses a gothic style and creepy camera work to make you feel all tense and uneasy. Mirrors, bees, and the rundown city setting amp up the supernatural vibe and highlight the film's themes of urban decay and racial injustice.

In her 2021 film, DaCosta gives a modern twist to the visuals by incorporating trendy art installations and city settings affected by gentrification. The movie's look mixes Anthony's artistry with its scary scenes, combining abstract visuals with gory moments. DaCosta uses mirrors and reflections to delve into themes of identity and perception, while also paying homage to the original Candyman with symbols like bees and hooks.

The 1992 movie had effects, camera work, and music that gave it a spooky vibe and got across the messages about city problems and unfair treatment. But the 2021 version used too much CGI and flashy effects, making it feel too much and not as deep as the original. They tried too hard to make it modern and relevant, but it just didn't have that creepy atmosphere like the first one.

4. Cultural relevance and contemporary themes

Rose's Candyman came out during a time when racial tensions were high in America, connecting with viewers by delving into issues like urban decay and systemic racism. Its take on gentrification, poverty, and the neglect of Black histories still hits home today, using supernatural elements to shed light on societal inequalities. DaCosta's 2021 version tackles topics like police brutality, racial justice, and cultural appropriation.

The 1992 movie did a great job of tackling racial issues back then, while the 2021 version tried to address current issues like police brutality and racial justice. However, it felt like they were trying too hard to modernize the story and it didn't quite hit the mark as the original did.

Both Candyman (1992) and Candyman (2021) can be streamed on platforms like Prime Video, Fandango at Home, ROW8, and HBO Max.