What You Wish For Ending Explained: A Dark Descent into Culinary Chaos

The 2023 psychological thriller What You Wish For is widely seen as one of the most intriguing movies to have come out in the last decade. Created by Nicholas Tonmay, the movie delves into the life of a downtrodden and failing chef named Ryan, played by Nick Stahl.

Ryan decides to visit his former roommate and friend Jack, played by Brian Groh, in South America, whose mysterious death makes him believe that he has a clear opportunity to assume his former friend’s identity, which he does because of the prosperity that Jack appears to behold before his death.

Regardless, the movie delves into chaos when Ryan realizes that Jack did not quite live the life he led people to believe, and his successful restaurant was actually a front for uber-rich criminals, which sends him down a spiraling path.

Apart from Tonmay and Stahl, the likes of Tamsin Topolski, Penelope Mitchelle, Norma Nivia, and Juan Carlos Messier also star in What You Wish For. Regardless, What You Wish For has an ending that is bound to confuse viewers, especially those who watch the movie for the first time.

What You Wish For: How does the movie end?

As it turns out, What You Wish For itself delves into the antics of a group known as The Agency, a group of uber-rich elites with cannibalistic members who employ a professional chef for their agency dinners. Jack, who is initially employed by The Agency, is actually shown to be a replacement for the previous chef and has been in his job for only a matter of weeks.

The initial plan was for Jack to invite his old friend and make him a part of ‘The Produce.’ However, he refuses to go ahead with the job, which leads to his mysterious death. Ryan, however, knows that his friend has a hefty bank account, and decides to assume his identity and become his replacement at The Agency restaurant. It is here that he finds out exactly what kind of activities his friend had undergone to maintain his lavish lifestyle.

While Jack lives in a luxurious villa which is tended by a gardener and a housekeeper, both of them are also employees of the Agency. While Ryan tries to escape, he ends up crashing his car, which leads to a conversation with the gardener. He finds out that it is indeed possible to escape, as the previous gardener had left his job and now works for a wealthy family, as he did not want to kill further.

What You Wish For itself puts Ryan in a moral quandary. Either he can dispose of his friend’s body and continue living in his stead, or he can inform the authorities and attempt to put an end to The Agency’s shady setup.

As it turns out, the movie concludes with Ryan deciding to do the former, as he ends up disposing of the body and taking Jack’s place. What's more, the South American restaurant is only one of the innumerable such clubs that The Agency runs. The ‘chefs’ are initially vetted by two members of the group, who then visit regularly to keep track of how well the chef has been keeping up with his job.

The movie’s final scenes see Ryan visit the airport to greet the two members of The Agency, who can be presumed to know exactly what has happened. While the movie does not delve into how exactly Jack dies, the character is initially shown showing reluctance to do his employers' bidding, which viewers can assume refers to the killing of his old friend.

Hence, Ryan ends up meeting the two Agency members, Barry and Imogen. The scene’s final scene sees him introduce himself to the two as Jack, although one can assume the two members knew exactly who he was, considering their organization’s involvement in the murder of his friend in the first place. Furthermore, the fact that the two are in charge of the entire vetting process means that they knew exactly how Jack looked as well.

However, the two do not protest and are effectively seen accepting Ryan as his friend’s replacement at the restaurant. The thrilling end is bound to raise hair, which is also true for a range of other scenes in What You Wish For.

Regardless, What You Wish For's final scene sees Ryan explain to a businessman at the airport that he works as a chef for wealthy families, and seemingly has accepted his fate as a permanent employee of The Agency.

What You Wish For is currently available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.