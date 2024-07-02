When is Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F releasing on Netflix? Release date and more explored 

Eddie Murphy's much-anticipated Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is right around the corner. The movie is ready to be launched tomorrow, July 3, on Netflix. Beverly Hills Cop 4 marks the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise and it will see Murphy's fast-talking, street-smart Detroit detective who first appeared in the stellar 1984 original film and its two sequels in 1987 and 1994, back for another run.

It has been thirty years since we last saw Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley. With Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, we see our wisecracking detective back on patrol in Beverly Hills with his friends. Before the much-awaited movie makes its debut, here is everything we know about it.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F release date

Trending

Beverly Hills Cop 4 will not be getting a theatrical release. It will be exclusively launching on the Netflix streaming platform this July 3, 2024. Fans of the franchise will have to have a Netflix subscription to watch the movie on the streaming platform.

The movie will be launched as part of the streaming platform's slew of July releases, along with many other titles like Love is Blind: Brazil and Sprint.

Cast and characters explored

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is bringing back Eddie Murphy as the titular character, Axel Foley. He is joined by Judge Reinhold and John Ashton as well as his Beverly Hills Police Department colleagues Billy Rosewood and John Taggart. Back in Detroit, Paul Reiser reprises his role as Jeffrey Friedman. In the upcoming movie, we will also see Axel's daughter Jane, played by Taylour Paige.

Expand Tweet

The rest of the cast list includes:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott, Jane's ex and a police detective in the Beverly Hills Police Department who becomes Axel's new partner

Bronson Pinchot as Serge, a former art gallery salesman who turned into a weapons dealer for Victor Maitland

Mark Pellegrino

Luis Guzmán as Chalino Valdemoro

Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant, a police captain in the Beverly Hills Police Department

Plot details explored

In Beverly Hills Cops 4, we see Detective Axel Foley back on patrol in Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane’s life is in danger. Jane and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) also join the gang to uncover the mystery.

Much has changed since Foley last appeared on screen to solve cases and save people. According to Tudum, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said,

“Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills. He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive.”

Expand Tweet

Director Mark Molloy added,

“As we were scouting going from Detroit to Beverly Hills, the cultural contrast that made Axel a fish out of water in the eighties still is so vivid. They might just be the two most opposite places in America.”

Eddie Murphy has also commented on his act, as reported by Netflix:

“Even though it’s a sequel, I’m not that 22-year-old anymore. I’ve had this whole other life and so I can act that. Axel at 22 and Axel at 63? He’s a whole different person.”

Like the previous Beverly Hills Cop films, the movie begins with Axel F on the streets of Detroit, which is Axel’s hometown. Although our detective has aged, in the first few minutes alone, we get a glimpse at the same old Axel who is shouting out to people on the streets of Detroit, making fun of fellow police officers, and causing a bit of mayhem which brings everyone and everything around him to life.

Catch Axel solving new cases in fun and style with Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback