Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is the upcoming fourth installment of the popular Beverly Hills Cop series of films. Eddie Murphy's portrayal of the eccentric police officer Axel Foley made Beverly Hills Cop one of the most popular films in the 1980s propelling the release of two more films.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F sees Eddie Murphy reprise his iconic role after almost three decades. His character returns to Beverly Hills after his estranged daughter Jane (played by Taylour Paige) receives a threat to her life.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

One of the defining factors of the action comedy film series has been the soundtrack which accompanies the swagger of Axel Foley. Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is no different as it features an upbeat soundtrack adding more panache to the film. Read on to learn more about the soundtrack of the film.

Every song featured in Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Curnow Harding Remix)

Snowplough Chase

Junior Bollinger

Meet Jane

Trackers

Wilshire Boulevard

Bribe Chalino

Axel’s Return (feat. Tim Cappello & Sunglasses Kid)

Rooftop Escape

Bad Helicopter

Rescue Rosewood

Mansion Shootout

Team Talk

90210

There are a total of 14 songs featured in the soundtrack of the film. The original score of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F has been composed by Lorne Balfe.

Balfe is known for composing the original score for some popular films such as Black Widow, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, and Top Gun: Maverick among others. The original soundtrack of the film is also being released digitally along with the film on July 3, 2024.

The Beverly Hills Cop theme used by Lorne Balfe in the film score was originally written by Harold Faltermeyer for the first film of the franchise.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F also features an original track written by the American rapper Lil Nas X. The track is titled Here We Go! and was released by the musician and Netflix a few days ago. The track is currently available for streaming on all major music streaming platforms.

More about Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F

The upcoming Beverly Hills Cop film has taken a massive time jump since the last film (released in 1994). An older Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills Police Department after a series of unfortunate events.

Things take a more personal turn for Axel Foley in the upcoming film as his estranged daughter Jane, a criminal defense attorney, finds herself in a predicament. Axel Foley teams up with Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), his new partner from the Beverly Hills Police Department. Detective Abbott is not only Axel's new partner but also Jane's ex-boyfriend.

The film also sees Judge Reinhold reprise his role as Lieutenant William "Billy" Rosewood and John Ashton reprise his role as John Taggart. Other members of the cast for the film include:

Bronson Pinchot as Serge

Paul Reiser as Detective Jeffrey Friedman

Mark Pellegrino in an undisclosed role

Luis Guzmán as Chalino Valdemoro

The film was initially under production in the 1990s however, it faced hindrances along the way causing the production to be delayed indefinitely. The film resumed its production when director Mark Molly joined the project in 2022.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F will be released on Netflix on July 3, 2024.

