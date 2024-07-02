Where was Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F shot? All filming locations explored 

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F marks the return of the iconic character of Detective Axel Foley played by Eddie Murphy. Eddie Murphy has played some memorable roles throughout his accomplished career, and Axel Foley remains one of his most loved characters.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is the fourth installment in the franchise which was launched in 1984 with the film Beverly Hills Cop. While the first franchise shot Eddie Murphy's eccentric character to fame, the following films did not hit the mark like their predecessor. Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F looks towards bringing the popular character back with a bang.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

Axel Foley is a police officer from Detroit, Michigan however, he finds himself in Beverly Hills, California to solve cases. Owing to the name of the film, Beverly Hills, California is one of the major filming locations of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F. Learn all about the filming location of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F as you follow along the article.

Filming locations of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F

The development of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F began in the mid-1990s but faced various delays. Director Mark Molly started filming in August 2022 in California, completing it by early 2023. Filming in California earned the producers about $16 million in tax credits and generated around $78 million in qualified spending over 58 days.

The major filming took place in locations around California while the filming was also completed in certain parts of Detroit. Here are the various locations where the upcoming sequel of Beverly Hills Cop has been filmed.

Beverly Hills, California

Being centered around Beverly Hills, the film has used a lot of popular locations to shoot sequences. One of the most notable areas of filming was the North Canon Drive, which can be seen in the trailer too.

Another prominent place of shooting was Beverly Gardens Park which can be spotted in the trailer. The police department sequences in the film have been shot at 455 North Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills, which houses a police station.

Detroit, Michigan

The character of Axel Foley is based out of Detroit, Michigan and the motor city was another major filming location for Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Los Angeles. California

Los Angeles is another location used to shoot sequences for the film. The most notable Los Angeles locations in the film are Thayer Avenue and Le Conte Avenue.

The film also features South Hope Street in Downtown Los Angeles among other locations around the city.

San Bernardino, California

Located to the east of Los Angeles, San Bernardino is a city surrounded by forests and mountains. The scenic location can be spotted across various sequences throughout the film.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 3, 2024.

