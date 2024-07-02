Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F - Full list of cast

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 3, 2024. The film witnesses the return of actor Eddie Murphy in the iconic role of Axel Foley, decades since the release of the last film in the franchise (released in 1994).

The upcoming film focuses on the eccentric police officer from Detroit as he gets warped into another crime at Beverly Hills. The official synopsis of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F reads:

"Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

The film has already garnered immense excitement among viewers as they eagerly await the return of Eddie Murphy in the role of Axel Foley. Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F also sees the return of certain characters from the earlier films and the addition of new cast members. Read along to learn all about the cast for the upcoming Netflix film.

Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are among the cast members in Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F

1) Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy plays Axel Foley in the movie (Image via Netflix)

Axel Foley is one of the most memorable roles of Eddie Murphy. He first portrayed the loudmouth police officer in the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop. In the upcoming film in the franchise, Axel Foley deals with a more personal threat as he deals with threats to his estranged daughter.

Eddie Murphy is an iconic actor and comedian and has donned memorable roles throughout his career. Some of his most popular film appearances include Dr. Dolittle (1997), Dreamgirls (2006), and Dolemite Is My Name (2019).

2) Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is one of the new additions to the cast of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F. He plays the role of Detective Bobby Abbott, who will become Axel's new partner when he returns to Beverly Hills. Additionally, he is also the ex-boyfriend of his daughter, Jane.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a talented actor, having starred in a variety of roles in films like Inception (2010), Looper (2012), and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020).

3) Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders

Taylour Paige plays Jane Saunders, the estranged daughter of Axel Foley. Jane is a criminal defense attorney in Beverly Hills. The focal plot of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F revolves around Axel Foley dealing with some kind of threat to her.

Taylour Paige is an accomplished actor and dancer. She recently won a Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on the song We Cry Together. Paige has appeared in films like Zola (2020) and Mack & Rita (2022).

Who else is in the cast of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F?

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F features an ensemble cast. Judge Reinhold and John Ashton reprised their roles as the Beverly Hills Police Department detectives Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, respectively. A new addition to the Beverly Hills Police Department is Kevin Bacon in the role of Captain Cade Grant, the captain of the Beverly Hills PD.

Here is a list of the other cast members in the upcoming film:

Bronson Pinchot as Serge

Paul Reiser as Detective Jeffrey Friedman

Mark Pellegrino in an undisclosed role

Luis Guzmán as Chalino Valdemoro

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F will be released on Netflix on July 3, 2024.

