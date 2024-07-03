Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F ending explained- Do Axel and Jane mend their broken father-daughter relationship?

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is the latest installment of the popular Beverly Hills Cop franchise kickstarted in 1984. The first film propelled Eddie Murphy to fame playing the role of an eccentric police officer named Axel Foley. The franchise returned to the screens after almost three decades, with Eddie Murphy reprising his iconic role.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F premiered on Netflix on July 3, 2024. The official synopsis of the film reads-

"Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

Trending

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sees Eddie Murphy's eponymous investigator 30 years after the third installment, as he returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige), a criminal defense attorney, is targeted for defending a suspected criminal with ties to a notorious underworld boss.

The plot sees the father and daughter reunite to learn the truth, and they discover that the Beverly Hills P.D. Captain Grant (Kevin Bacon) is corrupt and aligned with a drug cartel (the same cartel threatening Jane).

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F ending explained: Axel and his daughter Jane mend their relationship while tracking down a corrupt police officer

The plot of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F follows Axel's daughter Jane defending an innocent man named Sam Enriquez (Damien Diaz), who is accused of murdering a police officer. However, her quest for justice sees her threatened by a dangerous cartel. This prompts Axel's Beverly Hills P.D. friend Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) to call Axel back to Beverly Hills.

Axel finds Billy missing and his office ransacked, suggesting Billy was close to a lead. John Taggart, still with the Beverly Hills P.D., returns.

Axel rescues Billy from cartel thugs and uncovers that Captain Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon), head of the narcotics task force, was behind framing Sam Enriquez, kidnapping Billy, and threatening Jane. Grant was secretly working with the drug cartel and framed Sam after killing a corrupt officer who was about to confess their crimes to Billy.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F sees Axel and Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) try and solve the case surrounding Billy's disappearance with Jane by their side. Throughout the film, Jane and Axel blame each other for their fractured relationship.

Jane is later kidnapped by Cade Grant and the cartel. What ensues towards the end of the film is a classic shootout, as Axel, Bobby, Billy, and John go to rescue Jane and retrieve evidence against Cade.

Axel takes a bullet to save Jane before they eventually capture Cade Grant. The concluding moments of Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F also unravels the relationship between Axel and Jane as Axel admits that he was not a great father to Jane and chose his career over her. However, he also explains how he had to push away Jane and her mother from Detroit to protect them from a threat by a street gang.

Jane eventually understands that her father cares about her, which starts to mend the relationship between the two. However, Axel and Jane do not miraculously become close, but they agree to stay in regular touch. The ending of the film also sees Jane reunite with her ex-boyfriend, Bobby Abbott, as the two got close during their pursuit of Cade Grant.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback