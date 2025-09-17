When will Afterburn premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Based on Scott Chitwood's Red 5 Comics series of the same name, Afterburn is a post-apocalyptic action film slated for release on September 19, 2025. The film features Dave Bautista as the protagonist alongside Olga Kurylenko, Samuel L. Jackson and Kristofer Hivju, among other cast members.

The sci-fi thriller plot unfolds ten years after a massive solar flare has wiped out the Eastern Hemisphere and decimated technology worldwide. Ex-soldier Jake has turned into a treasure hunter in this new, dangerous environment, retrieving valuable relics from the "Old World" for wealthy clients.

His new mission is a high-stakes adventure where he must team up with Drea (Olga Kurylenko) to find and recover one of history's most iconic paintings, the Mona Lisa. They race against time to retrieve the artifact before a ruthless warlord gets his hands on it. Afterburn was released on limited screens in the U.S. on August 22, 2025.

What is Afterburn about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/ONE Media)

The film is set a decade after a catastrophic solar flare has destroyed the Eastern Hemisphere of the Earth and crippled global technology. In this new, lawless society, a small group of survivors, referred to as "afterburners," earn a living by recovering precious goods from the "Old World."

The story centers on Jake, an ex-soldier turned treasure hunter. He is hired for a dangerous mission: to retrieve the iconic painting, the Mona Lisa, from the destroyed and mutated ruins of Europe. He teams up with freedom warrior Drea to complete his assigned mission.

Afterburn trailer: First look at Dave Bautista’s post-apocalyptic action

The film's trailer provides a dynamic glimpse into a gritty, post-apocalyptic world. The scene is set right away in the clip: a wrecked Earth ten years after a catastrophic solar flare has rendered the majority of technology dysfunctional. Reminiscent of vintage dystopian movies like Mad Max, sweeping views of destroyed landscapes and overgrown cities are depicted in the trailer.

The trailer introduces Jake in action, engaging in explosive car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and intense gunfights with rival hunters and mutated creatures. His partner, the freedom fighter Drea, also shows her combat skills in the action-packed trailer. Additionally, Samuel L. Jackson's appearance adds more substance, with his character delivering a few memorable quotes.

The film is based on the comic book series of the same name, published by Red 5 Comics. Written by Scott Chitwood and Paul Ens with art by Wayne Nichols, the series debuted in 2008. The comics establish a post-apocalyptic world where a massive solar flare has devastated the Eastern Hemisphere. The film's plot, including the quest to find the Mona Lisa, is a direct adaptation of this premise.

The cast of Afterburn

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/ONE Media)

Listed below are all the cast members in the film:

Samuel L. Jackson as King August

Dave Bautista as Jake

Olga Kurylenko as Drea

Daniel Bernhardt

Kristofer Hivju as Volkov

Eden Epstein

George Somner

Phil Zimmerman as Bird Skull

Paula Argüelles as Desolate Road Mother

Robert Holik as War Train Conductor

Sergio Freijo as Officer Sanchez

Lukás Frlajs as Chess playing man

Teodor Pasternak as Ucinkujúci

Afterburn is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

