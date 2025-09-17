When will American Sweatshop premiere? Release date, cast details and more

American Sweatshop is the most unnerving drama thrillers of 2025, a movie that explores the secret world of online content moderation. Uta Briesewitz directed, and Matthew Nemeth wrote it. The movie explores how disturbing online content can blur the line between reality and fiction, leading to obsession for those who encounter it on a daily basis.

Starring Lili Reinhart, the film is already making waves for its dark content and psychological depth.

The movie had its initial screening at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival in March, playing under the Narrative Spotlight section. Following its festival debut, American Sweatshop has secured distribution and is poised to be seen by a broader audience.

American Sweatshop is set to premiere in U.S. theaters and on-demand on September 19, 2025, starring Lili Reinhart, Daniela Melchior, and Joel Fry.

When and where does American Sweatshop release?

It premiered worldwide at SXSW in March 2025, for which it was recognized with praise for its gripping storytelling and performances. In June 2025, it was acquired by Brainstorm Media for the North American rights to the film.

Now, the film is officially set to release in U.S. theaters and VOD platforms on September 19, 2025.

In Germany, Plaion Pictures will distribute the film. The production was financed by the Film and Media Foundation NRW in Germany, receiving funding of $400,000. The film shooting occurred at MMC Studios in Cologne and in Bonn city during the summer of 2024.

American Sweatshop is the first feature directing effort of Uta Briesewitz, a former cinematographer and TV director. Produced by Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana, the film assembled a veteran behind-the-scenes crew.

From Matthew Nemeth's script emerged a narrative that shines a light on the generally unseen work of content moderation and its psychological cost.

What is American Sweatshop about and who stars in it?

American Sweatshop (Image Via Brainstorm Media)

It follows Lili Reinhart playing Daisy Moriarty, a social media content moderator in Tallahassee. Daisy spends hours a day sitting, censoring violent, disturbing, and graphic videos posted online as part of her job.

Even trying to keep some balance in her life outside work, Daisy is haunted by a certain video showcasing a vicious act of torture. The horrific pictures leave her unable to divide her work from her own life, turning her toward a path that obscures morality and fixation.

The film depicts Daisy's growing efforts to find out who is responsible for the video. She initially attempts official means, including her superiors and the authorities, but when those don't work, she resorts to vigilantism. Her investigation takes her into the dark zone, and she gets trapped in the same cycle of brutality that she had attempted to flee.

In a sudden turn, Daisy even feigns interest in working on the gruesome videos as a way of approaching the culprits. The deeper she dives, the more she disconnects with her previous life, illustrating the ruinous psychological effect of her job.

The supporting cast features Daniela Melchior and Joel Fry, as well as Christiane Paul, Tim Plester, Faith Delaney, Jeremy Ang Jones, Max Croes, Chris Ginesi, Levi Mattey, and Alex Lee. Abou Sangaré is also in a supporting role, emphasizing the production's dedication to nuanced performances throughout.

American Sweatshop hits theaters and on-demand in the United States on September 19, 2025.

