When will Traumatika premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Traumatika is an American experimental horror film directed by Pierre Tsigaridis and co-written with Maxime Rancon. The story follows Mikey, a young boy plagued by night terrors that begin to manifest in reality when his mother shows signs of demonic possession. What begins as a personal nightmare escalates into a multigenerational curse, claiming countless lives.
The movie deals with themes of trauma and the fusion of horror subgenres. It is released by Saban Films and produced by Maxime Rancon, with executive production also managed by Rancon. Traumatika had its world premiere at FrightFest in 2024 and will hit theaters in the US on September 12, 2025.
Traumatika: Release date
The movie will open in the US theaters on September 12, 2025, courtesy of Saban Films. The movie follows a fruitful run on the festival circuit with screenings at FrightFest, Grimmfest, and the San Sebastian Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.
Where to watch Traumatika?
The movie will come out exclusively in theaters on September 12, 2025. Although no official streaming or VOD release has been made, the movie should come out later on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, or Hulu after its theatrical release.
What to expect from Traumatika?
The film combines elements of supernatural terror with psychological dread. Its narrative is told from multiple perspectives, delving deep into personal trauma. As stated on The Rancon Company's website, director Pierre Tsigaridis emphasized on the movie’s genre fusion, stating:
“Traumatika blends the terror of demonic possession with the visceral intensity of slasher films and the realism of found footage. It’s a deeply sensory experience, aimed at fully immersing fans in our nightmarish world. That’s why I’m beyond excited to be partnering with Saban Films to bring the film to theaters, where audiences can truly experience it!''
Co-writer and producer Maxime Rancon described the project as:
“This movie is a love letter to the horror subgenres we grew up watching and obsessing over. It’s a twisted, relentless ride made by horror fans, for the horror community, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. We can’t wait to share this insane experience with fans who live for the genre as much as we do.”
Cast of Traumatika
The confirmed cast includes:
- Rebekah Kennedy as Abigail: a central figure tied to the haunting events
- Ranen Navat as Mikey: the young boy whose nightmares bleed into reality
- Emily Goss as Alice: a supporting character entangled in Mikey’s struggle
- Susan Gayle Watts as Jennifer Novak: interview show host
- AJ Bowen as Sheriff Miller: the lawman drawn into the chaos
- Sean O’Bryan as John Reed: community member affected by the curse
- Sean Whalen as Steve: a character with ties to the unfolding horror
- Maxime Rancon as Volpaazu: a menacing figure at the heart of the story
The cast blends established horror veterans like Bowen and Whalen with young talent.
Also read: "Oh Ed & Lorraine, the ICONS you are": Internet reacts after 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' breaks record for biggest global opening for a horror film