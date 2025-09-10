The Conjuring: Last Rites brings the beloved horror series to its last installment. The movie follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they encounter their most personal and nostalgic case yet. A demon that has haunted them since the start of their profession returns for one last battle. This time, the stakes are higher than ever before.

Ad

The film centers around the Smurl family, who find themselves trapped by supernatural entities through a haunted mirror that comes to their house. Ed and Lorrain reluctantly get involved in the case through their daughter Judy and her fiancé Tony.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is a love letter to the entire series and a standalone horror experience. The director, Michael Chaves, packed the movie with hidden references and Easter eggs. These nods honor classic horror movies and connect to former Conjuring films. Additionally, horror fans will find plenty of subtle details that reward vigilant viewing. These references span years of cinema history and celebrate the genre's biggest moments.

Ad

Trending

The Conjuring: Last Rites: 10 Easter eggs and references you probably missed

1) The infamous doll makes her presence known

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

Annabella appears several times throughout The Conjuring: Last Rites. The possessed doll first shows up during Lorraine and Ed's lecture at the beginning. They talk about their past encounters with the supernatural entity while speaking to a limited audience.

Ad

Later in the movie, Judy Warrne encounters Annabella in her childhood bedroom. The doll sits ominously on a rocking chair, creating an eerie atmosphere. This scene connects directly to events from former franchise entries. Annabella's presence suggests her story continues beyond her glass lock.

The doll shows up more aggressively during the climax of the movie. A giant version of Annabella chases Judy through the Smurl family's hallways. This scene displays how the demon utilizes familiar forms to terrorize the victims.

Ad

2) Classic comedy horror gets referenced

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

Ed and Lorrain encounter mockery from the young students during their lecture sequence. The students compare them to the Ghostbusters, referencing the famous 1984 comedy. This comparison clearly irritates Ed Warren, who takes his work seriously.

Ad

The reference highlights how public perception of the Warrens has changed with time. Fewer people attend their lectures now compared to their former careers. The Conjuring: Last Rites uses this moment to display paranormal investigators' challenges. The Ghostbusters comparison also bridges different horror comedy subgenres.

3) Western icon creates an unexpected jump scare

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

A poster of John Wayne creates one of the most unexpected moments in the movie. Janet Smurl does laundry in her dark basement when she hears strange noises. She spots what appears to be a man lurking in the shadows. When Janet turns on the light, the figure reveals itself as a John Wayne poster.

Ad

The western star's picture creates a false alarm that builds tension effectively. This reference unusually connects the western and horror genres. The Conjuring: Last Rites uses this sequence to demonstrate how fear can distort perception.

4) Original film character returns

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

Brad Hamilton makes a return in The Conjuring: Last Rites. The police officer first showed up in the original Conjuring film, where he helped the Warrens investigate the Perron family case. His return creates a direct link to the franchise's start.

Ad

Brad appears at Ed's birthday party and references his Rhode Island investigation. He even displays the scar on his face from events in the first movie. This detail rewards longtime fans who remember his character arc. His presence emphasizes how the Warrens maintain relationships with people they have helped.

5) Real-life inspiration makes a cameo

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

The real Tony Spera and Judy Warren appear during Ed's birthday celebration. These real people inspired the fictional character portrayed throughout the franchise. Their cameo adds rawness to The Conjuring: Last Rites and honors their family's narrative.

Ad

Most audiences might miss this Easter egg unless they know what the reka Tony and Judy look like. Their inclusion represents the movie's respect for the true events that inspired the show. This detail connects fiction with reality in a meaningful way.

6) Classic exorcism film gets honored

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

Jack Smurl's possession scene directly references The Exorcist. The man floats above his bed while under demonic influence. This visual immediately calls to mind Regan's popular levitation scene from the 1973 masterpiece.

Ad

The Conjuring: Last Rites utilizes this reference to tap into horror cinema's most iconic imagery. Director Michael Chaves has referenced The Exorcist in previous franchise entries. The conspiracy displays his deep appreciation for classic horror movies.

7) Television terror creates an atmosphere

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

Heather Smurl's television scene pays homage to Poltergeist. She sits close to the TV screen while watching a videotape for her birthday party. The lighting and positioning directly reference the 1982 horror movie.

Ad

In the original Poltergeist, ghosts communicate with young children through television static. The Conjuring: Last Rites utilizes similar framing to create an unsettling aura. Heather discovers disturbing images in her birthday footage, adding to the supernatural tension.

8) Kubrick's masterpiece inspires a blood scene

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

Lorraine's kitchen encounter features blood coming out of the sink. The red liquid overflows and floods the floor, forcing her to retreat. This scene directly references the popular elevator sequence from The Shining. Stanley Kubrick's 1980 movie featured blood cascading through hotel hallways in one of cinema's most memorable images.

Ad

The Conjuring: Last Rites recreates the visual influence on the same scale. The reference honors horror's greatest directors while keeping the scene's effectiveness.

9) Axe-wielding ghost channels Jack Torrance

The ghost of a murderous farmer haunts the Smurl property with an axe. This specter killed his family with the same weapon years ago. The character's weapon choice and behavior clearly reference Jack Torrance from The Shining.

Lorraine explains the ghost's backstory during her investigation. The farmer went insane and murdered his mother-in-law and wife with an axe.

Ad

This mirrors Jack Torrance's descent into violence and madness. The Conjuring: Last Rites utilizes this reference to create familiar yet fresh scares.

10) Franchise creator makes final appearance

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Warner Bros.)

At the movie's conclusion, James Wan shows up during Tony and Judy's wedding scene. The director created the Conjuring universe and played a key role in its early success. His cameo serves as a farewell from the franchise's founding father. Wan made the first two Conjuring films and produced the later entries.

Ad

His influence shaped the show's tone and visual style. The Conjuring: Last Rites includes his appearance as recognition of his contributions. The wedding sequence also features performers from previous franchise movies, creating a sense of reunion.

The Conjuring: Last Rites successfully honors both its own franchise and horror cinema history. These Easter eggs reward dedicated fans while forming connections across years of filmmaking. The references enhance the viewing experience without overwhelming the central story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More