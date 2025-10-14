When will Ballad of a Small Player premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

German director Edward Berger brings another book to the screen with Ballad of a Small Player, which will get both a big and small screen treatment. Starring Colin Farrell, the movie will be in theaters for a limited time starting on October 15, 2025, before arriving on streaming globally later in the month and only on Netflix.While the movie is categorized as a psychological thriller, it's something Berger describes as a &quot;pop opera that is the explosive attack of the senses&quot; with added humor, thriller, and tragic elements. He added in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on September 9, about the movie:&quot;People can call it what they like, but I think to me it feels like a pop opera.&quot;Ballad of a Small Player to kick off a high-stakes conman story with Colin FarrellColin Farrell in Ballad of a Small Player (Image via Netflix/YouTube)A movie from Conclave director Edward Berger and based on a Lawrence Osbourne novel, the movie brings Colin Farrell as a high-stakes gambler hiding out in Macau. After his past debts start catching up with him, he finds solace and a possibility of a fresh start in the garish casinos of Macau, where he tries to change his luck and earn a fortune from what little money he has left.But while someone offers him a lifeline, a casino employee with a mysterious past of her own, someone else is in hot pursuit to force him to face what he has been running from.Ballad of a Small Player's trailer gives a glimpse of Lord Doyle as a gambler on the runNetflix released the official trailer of the movie on October 7, sharing a glimpse of Colin Farrell's character's high life in Macau, from his high-rise apartment with a view of his days and nights on the casino floor. However, all that is dampened with a private investigator's arrival, accusing him of stealing from a helpless old woman.As his mistakes catch up to him, he only has 24 hours to return the money. What follows is a montage of Lord Doyle trying to chase a winning streak at the casino, asking a casino employee for help, and betting his way through mounting debts.Where to watch Ballad of a Small PlayerThe high-stakes thriller will get a limited theatrical release in the US on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Meanwhile, those from the UK and Ireland can start watching the movie in cinemas starting on October 17. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter two weeks, Ballad of a Small Player will be available for streaming globally exclusively on Netflix. All those subscribed to Netflix will be able to watch the movie starting on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.Cast members in Ballad of a Small Player and their charactersBesides Colin Farrell as Lord Doyle, the movie also stars Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire actress Fala Chen as the mysterious casino employee Dao Ming. Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton will also be in it as Cynthia Blithe, the private investigator hunting for Farrell's character. Berger describes Dao Ming and Cynthia Blithe as &quot;two opposites&quot; in Lord Doyle's life.Below are the other cast members confirmed to be in the movie:Jason Tobin as Mr. HuangDeanie Ip as GrandmanAlex Jennings as Adrian LippettAlan K. Chang as Kai, the bellmanAnthony Wong as Alfred Da SouzaMargaret Cheung as the casino assistant managerFinal ThoughtsBallad of a Small Player made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival back in August, before screening at the Toronto Festival in September and then at the BFI London Film Festival on October 9. So far, the movie has received a 56% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes after 45 reviews.