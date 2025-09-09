5 actors who’d be a great fit to portray Ophelia Frump in Wednesday season 3

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for Wednesday season 2 finale ahead.

Ad

After hinting at Ophelia Frump's Raven psychic abilities for eight episodes, Wednesday season 2 finally revealed her whereabouts. Morticia, afraid that her daughter's fate will mimic her sister's, tries to protect her. She burns Goody's book of spells and keeps her away from Grandmama Hester. However, in the end, she gifts her daughter Ophelia's old journal to reconcile their differences.

The titular character, struggling with her psychic abilities throughout the season, finally gets a small flash of the back of Ophelia's head. However, what she doesn't see is her aunt's message for her: "Wednesday must die," written in blood on the walls. She is also hidden away in the basement of Hester's mansion, which means it is only a matter of time before she makes her grand entrance.

Ad

Trending

With Ophelia Frump's face yet to be revealed, theories about the casting have stirred things up in the fandom. From familiar faces in the universe of gothic media to characters across genres who might fit the role perfectly, there are many options the Netflix show could choose from.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Winona Ryder, and other actors who'd be perfect as Ophelia Frump in Wednesday season 3

1) Catherine Zeta-Jones

Ad

The actor could have a dual role (Image via Netflix)

The actor who plays the matriarch, Morticia Addams, is the top choice to play her sister, Ophelia Frump, in Wednesday season 3. In the initial iteration of the show, The Addams Family (1964), Academy Award-winning actor Carolyn Jones played a dual role, portraying the gothic Morticia Addams and her flowery "white sheep" older sister Ophelia.

Ad

It would be interesting to see Catherine Zeta-Jones pull off dual characters in season 3. They are night and day in terms of both looks and personality: Morticia's raven hair and dark humor contrast with her sister's pale blonde hair and colorful persona. Moreover, Ortega also played a dual role with Goody Frump, so it feels like the obvious next step for Zeta-Jones to do the same.

The new role will add an intriguing layer to the show, especially knowing that a woman who looks exactly like Wednesday's mother wants her dead.

Ad

2) Winona Ryder

Ryder (left) in the Beetlejuice sequel (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

When fans consider goth cinema royalty who would fit the role perfectly, Winona Ryder is an instant pick. In a career spanning over four decades, Ryder is known for her dark, fantasy movies, often portraying eccentric leads. Her astronomic rise was in the '90s, with The Age of Innocence (1993) and Little Women (1994) earning her Academy Award nominations.

Ad

But two things make her an even more perfect fit in Wednesday season 3: One, her mother-daughter collaboration with Jenna Ortega in the 2024 gothic movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (a sequel to the 1988 version), where she reprised her role as the OG goth icon Lydia Deetz. Ortega told Games Radar in an interview published on September 2, 2024:

"I would love to work with Winona again... We talk about it all the time, and that would be really sweet for me."

Ad

Two, Ryder has collaborated with Wednesday director and producer Tim Burton on all her previous gothic movies like Beetlejuice (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). Their long-standing relationship and an on-screen reunion with Ortega will make Ophelia Frump the perfect role for her.

3) Tilda Swinton

Swinton at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

While Swinton started her career as an experimental actor in movies like Caravaggio (1986) and War Requiem (1989), she became a commercial success as the White Witch in Narnia and the Ancient One in the MCU. This Oscar and Golden Globe-winning icon would be an exciting fit on Wednesday, especially after her portrayal of the gothic vampire Eve in Only Lovers Left Alive (2013).

Ad

Her versatility is her biggest strength, and the icy, blonde-haired look in Narnia remains etched in every fan's memory. Aunt Ophelia has a similar physical appearance, although she wears more colors and flower crowns. But given that she might be an imminent threat, a more villainous look might be in order.

So, with Swinton's terse, gaunt look and deadpan dialogue delivery, she might portray an intimidating antagonist who knows how to crack a dark joke.

Ad

4) Helena Bonham Carter

Bonham Carter as Bellatrix (Image via YouTube/Harry Potter)

No one portrays manic women in cinema like Helena Bonham Carter. From the cackling, evil Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films to her Tim Burton characters like Nellie Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007). She has established an unparalleled screen presence in every movie, winning accolades including nine Golden Globes.

Ad

Ophelia, like Bellatrix, is shackled when her powers drive her towards mania. So Bonham Carter will know exactly how to up the stakes when Ophelia is eventually released in Wednesday season 3. She has the gravitas to play with Ophelia's duality, with eccentric humor and intimidating antagonism. Given her past collaborations with Burton, she makes the perfect choice.

5) Lisa Kudrow

Kudrow as Phoebe (Image via YouTube/Friends)

Lisa Kudrow is a more "hear-me-out" addition to this list. But, if her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. taught fans anything, it is to never underestimate her acting prowess. For starters, Kudrow's tall appearance fits perfectly with the statuesque Morticia and their mother, Hester. But her ability to nail deadpan humor might be the clinching factor for this role.

Ad

It would be interesting to see how an actor so far removed from the supernatural, gothic genre adapts her humor to fit the dark comedy of Wednesday. The show cleverly toes the line between sardonic and wholesome, which she nailed in her portrayal of Phoebe for a decade. A change of scenery might give fans yet another iconic role from Kudrow.

Wednesday co-creator and showrunner Miles Millar said the following about the Ophelia reveal in an interview with Netflix's Tudum, published September 8, 2025:

Ad

“That reveal is hopefully a nice breadcrumb that leads audiences to wonder about Season 3 and what the new adventure for Wednesday will be.”

Watch all episodes on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More