When will Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie premiere? Release date, cast details and more

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie is set to deliver the enchantment of the popular Netflix show to theaters everywhere. Directed by Ryan Crego and produced by DreamWorks Animation, the movie brings live-action and animation together to take Gabby's universe in a new direction. The movie is inspired by the popular children's show produced by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, who also executive-produced the film.Following decades of popularity with children globally, Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie was fashioned as a feature-length film that combines fantasy, comedy, and music. It vows not only to bring the series' charm but also to introduce an epic cinematic adventure. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie premiered in Melbourne on September 13, 2025, and will be released in U.S. theaters on September 26, 2025.When and where to see Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabby's Dollhouse: The Movie screened in Melbourne on September 13, 2025, ahead of its forthcoming theatrical release on September 26, 2025, under Universal Pictures. The movie is DreamWorks Animation's second live-action venture following the 2025 live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon. It is also the first original live-action film by the studio not based on a prior remake, thus marking a milestone for the studio.The production process commenced in April 2024 when DreamWorks officially announced the feature film adaptation. Ryan Crego was announced as director, with Steven Schweickart to be producer. Filming commenced in Vancouver, British Columbia, in July 2024, combining real-world settings and animated shots. Series creators Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey continued in an executive producer capacity to keep the film grounded in its origins.Music is a major part of Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, with the score written by Stephanie Economou. The movie also includes original songs sung by Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her character as Gabby, and guest contributions from Aespa and Lu Kala. What happens in The Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie and who stars in it?Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie (Image Via Universal Pictures)The movie tells the tale of Gabby on a road trip with her grandma, GiGi, to the lively city of Cat Francisco. When Gabby's beloved item, the dollhouse, is stolen by Vera, a quirky cat lady, Gabby is compelled to set out on a thrilling quest in the real world. She has to reunite the Gabby Cats and retrieve the dollhouse before time expires.The voice cast features both live-action stars and a roster of regular voices from the series. Laila Lockhart Kraner stars as Gabby, with Gloria Estefan as Grandma GiGi and Kristen Wiig as Vera, the offbeat villain. Kyle Mooney and Fortune Feimster have live-action roles.On the voice cast front, some fan-favorite Gabby Cats are back: Logan Bailey as Pandy Paws, Jason Mantzoukas as Chumsley, Thomas Lennon as Matthew, Melissa Villaseñor as Sunflower, Ego Nwodim as Twiggy, Juliet Donenfeld as Cakey, Eduardo Franco as DJ Catnip. Maggie Lowe as Baby Box, Sainty Nelsen as Pillow Cat, Donovan Patton as CatRat, Tara Strong as Kitty Fairy, Carla Tassara as Carlita, and Secunda Wood as MerCat. Matty Matheson plays the voice of Cookie Bobby. The movie is set to release on September 26, 2025.