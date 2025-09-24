  • home icon
  • Movies
  • When will Megan 2.0 be available on a streaming platform? Details explored

When will Megan 2.0 be available on a streaming platform? Details explored

By Sakshi Singh
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:12 GMT
Megan 2.0
Megan 2.0 (Image via Universal Pictures)

Megan 2.0, the 2022 AI horror sensation sequel, is getting ready to write its next chapter outside of theaters. Having initially premiered in New York on June 24, 2025, and hitting North American theaters on June 27, the sequel is now bound for streaming. Universal Pictures has officially announced that both Megan 2.0 and its unrated version will hit Peacock starting September 26, 2025.

Ad

The news follows the film gaining high profile over its cinematic run, pulling in $39.1 million against a reported budget of $15–25 million as per a report by Deadline on September 12, 2025.

Megan 2.0 will be available to stream on Peacock, along with its unrated version, starting September 26, 2025.

Read More: When will All the Devils Are Here premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Streaming details of Megan 2.0 explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The movie will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning September 26, 2025. The release features the theatrical cut and Megan 2.0 (Unrated), which includes extra footage not found in the original version.

The strategy aligns with Universal Pictures approach of using Peacock as the main streaming home for its big theatrical titles. For science fiction and horror fans, the second installment contributes to Peacock's expanding lineup of genre material, which is increasingly a significant component of the platform's lineup.

Ad

The streaming release also makes the film more accessible. Although its theatrical run brought the second part to North American audiences, the digital release guarantees that the story will find a global subscriber audience.

The two cuts of the film also add to Universal's practice of maximizing the shelf life of its assets through longer editions that will sit well with hardcore fans.

What happens in Megan 2.0 and who stars in it?

Megan 2.0 (Image via Universal Pictures)
Megan 2.0 (Image via Universal Pictures)

The story takes place two years after the first film left off, with the original film tracking an AI doll that went on a murderous rampage. In the sequel, Gemma has abandoned robotics for grassroots advocacy. She's now a prominent author and vocal proponent of government regulation of artificial intelligence.

Ad

Her niece Cady, played by Violet McGraw, has matured into a 14-year-old growing up under Gemma's protective wing. The tale darkens when the theft and adaptation of M3GAN's technology by a defense company are exposed. This brings forth AMELIA, a humanoid defense robot and Ivanna Sakhno's character.

Her creators had meant to build her as a formidable tool for infiltrating and assassinating, but she becomes self-aware soon enough. The more she repudiates human control, the more her activities build to become an outright menace that compels Gemma and her friends into action.

Ad

Jemaine Clement is added to the cast as billionaire Alton Appleton, whose business firm gets mixed up with the consequences of AMELIA's invention. Amie Donald acts out M3GAN physically, and Jenna Davis reprises her role. Supporting roles are played by Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole and Jen Van Epps as Tess, Gemma's coworkers, who become pivotal in the conflict that unfolds.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone and made by James Wan and Jason Blum under their own Atomic Monster and Blumhouse labels, respectively. While the original film heavily relied on horror, the second part combines action and suspense with its ongoing emphasis on ethical issues surrounding AI creation.

Ad

Read More: Eleanor the Great: Full list of cast and characters explored

For the unversed, the movie is currently available to stream on Peacock.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sakshi Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications