Where was A Widow's Game filmed? All filming locations explored

A Widow's Game, inspired by a true criminal case called "la viuda negra de Patraix", or "the Black Widow of Patraix", and directed by Carlos Sedes, was released on Netflix on May 30, 2025.

Ad

As stated in a press release by Netflix on May 31, 2025, the synopsis for A Widow's Game reads:

"In August 2017, a dead body is found in a parking lot in Valencia, Spain, with several stab wounds — and everything uncovered from then on points to a crime of passion. The victim is Arturo Ferrer Puig, who’d been married to a sweet young woman named Maje for under a year. As veteran homicide detective Eva pursues the case, she slowly realizes Maje’s story just doesn’t add up."

Ad

Trending

The film stars Carmen Machi as Detective Eva Torres, Ivana Baquero as María Jesús "Maje" Moreno, a widowed nurse, and Tristán Ulloa as Salva Rodrigo, Maje's co-worker. While Joel Sánchez appears as Daniel, Álex Gadea plays Antonio. It is not only set in Valencia, Spain, but also filmed there. This decision contributed to the authentic feeling of the movie.

A Widow's Game's filming locations explored

A still from A Widow's Game (Image via Netflix)

A Widow's Game was filmed from November 2024 to January 2025, with Valencia as the primary location for the movie's shooting. Daniel Sosa, known for Malasaña 32, The Zone, and Elite, is its cinematographer.

Ad

Valencia, located on the eastern coast of Spain along the Mediterranean Sea, is both a province and an autonomous community renowned for its seamless blend of ancient heritage, modern innovation, and coastal beauty. Its capital, also named Valencia, is Spain’s third-largest city and a major metropolitan hub.

Also read: Does June get Hannah back in Margaret Atwood's novel, The Handmaid's Tale? Explained

The region boasts one of the country’s oldest histories. While the province began to take form in the 13th century, the city itself was founded by the Romans in the 2nd century BC. This deep historical foundation gives Valencia a rich cultural identity and a vibrant atmosphere.

Ad

Several scenic outdoor locations from The Widow’s Game were filmed in Valencia. One notable spot is the Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe (Prince Philip Science Museum), located at Profesor López Piñero, 7, 46023, Valencia.

Other locations featured in the movie include:

The Valencia Cathedral

The Valencian Museum of Ethnology

The Valencia City Hall

Lonja de la Seda

The Museu de Belles Arts de València

Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía

The Serranos Gate

Ad

Also read: A Widow's Game: Full list of cast explored

What is the true story behind A Widow's Game?

Ad

In the movie, Maje is based on María Jesús Moreno, who planned the murder of her husband, Arthur Navarro. The killer was Salvador Rodrigo, Moreno’s lover.

According to a 2014 report by La Razón, Moreno and Navarro started dating in 2011 and got married in 2016. They had a 9-year age difference.

Shortly before their marriage, Navarro had discovered that Moreno was cheating on him. However, Moreno managed to convince him that he was the love of her life, but continued cheating on her husband again after their marriage.

Ad

Also read: Ben Stiller just hinted that the Severance universe might be expanding with spin-offs

This time her lover was Salvador Rodrigo, a co-worker 20 years her senior. Moreno told Rodrigo that her husband psychologically abused her. Together, they chalked out a plan to kill Navarro so that Moreno did not have to get a divorce and could receive her late husband's pension as his widow.

After Navarro's death, the detectives realized that the story Moreno was telling them had loopholes. Upon careful investigation, they discovered how Moreno orchestrated the plan that her lover carried out.

Ad

Also read: A Widow's Game ending explained: Why does Maje get her husband killed?

The Widow's Game is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More