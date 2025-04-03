Where was Freaky Tales filmed? All shooting locations explored

Freaky Tales is set to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025, in the United States of America. The upcoming action comedy thriller is written, directed, and produced by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The movie follows the interconnected stories of an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, and teenage punks, among other characters.

Although the stories are fictional, they occur in real places during real historical events in 1987 in Oakland, California. The movie was also filmed in Oakland, California, with production taking place on Telegraph Avenue.

The stories in the film explore the love of music, movies, people, places, and memories beyond a person's imagination. Lionsgate gained distribution rights after acquiring Entertainment One, which financed the film.

Freaky Tales premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024, with a runtime of 1 hour and 46 minutes. As per filmratings.com, the movie has been rated R by the MPAA for strong bloody violence, inclusion of slurs, s*xual content, and drug use.

All filming locations of Freaky Tales explored

Oakland, California

Fox Theatre on Telegraph Avenue in downtown Oakland, California., on March 16, 2020. (Image via Getty Images)

Oakland is a city in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area in California. As per abc7news.com, Freaky Tales was filmed completely in Oakland throughout January 2023. The Late Night Store seen in the movie was created as a part of the set for the movie. The filming created a lot of buzz among the locals for the shoot, but also affected a lot of small businesses.

The majority of the production took place on Telegraph Avenue near the Fox Theater. The street begins around Oakland, California, and ends at Berkeley, California. As per loudandclearreviews.com, a movie review website, the director Ryan Feck is a native of the Bay Area. He made Freaky Tales as an anthology for his beloved city, Oakland.

Ryan creates 1980s Oakland vibes in the movie using old prop cars, diners, and old-fashioned stores created from scratch. The scenes were filmed in actual locations around the city to give a sense of realism. Using the setup, the movie also re-created Sleepy Floyd's performance for the Golden State Warriors in the 1987 playoffs.

The creators' idea throughout the movie was to explain the scenario in Oakland during the 1980s and showcase the beauty of the city. The era was filled with historical moments in the city, which have also been re-created in the movie.

What is Freaky Tales all about

Freaky Tales is an upcoming action comedy film directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Each character in the film sets out on a journey of their own as they all eventually intertwine with each other.

While the movie tries to highlight the scene in Oakland during the '80s, it also entails a unique twist to it. At a time of absolute necessity, a green glow helps these individuals to do things the human mind can't comprehend.

The movie is filled with action, gory kill sequences, humor, and many twists. The trailer is available on the official YouTube channel of Lionsgate and was released on February 18, 2025.

The cast of Freaky Tales

Keir Gilchrist, Jack Champion, Ben Mendelsohn, Ryan Fleck, Dan Marotte, Ji-Young Yoo, Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Anna Boden, Dominique Thorne, Too $hort, arrive at the "Freaky Tales" premiere on March 19, 2025, in Oakland, California. (Image via Getty Images)

The movie is set to star Pedro Pascal as Clint, the debt collector. Ben Mendelsohn plays the role of The Guy, an anti-semitic police officer, and Jay plays Sleepy Floyd, an NBA player. It also marks the debut movie for Normani, who plays an upcoming rapper from the Bay Area. Dominique Thorne plays the role of her duo rap team partner.

Other prominent casts in the movie include Ji-young Yoo as Tina, Angus Cloud as Travis, Jack Champion as Lucid, Keir Gilchrist as Josh, and Marteen as Kohlrabi. Tom Hanks plays the role of Hank, a video store owner, and Oakland-based rapper Too Short stars as a cop. It is also Angus Cloud's last project before his untimely demise in 2023.

Freaky Tales is an upcoming action comedy film by Lionsgate, set to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

