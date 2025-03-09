Where was Honeymoon Crasher filmed? Major filming locations and other production details explored

Honeymoon Crasher (2025) is a romantic comedy directed by Nicolas Cuche and released on Netflix on February 12, 2025. Produced by Borsalino Productions, the film follows Lucas (Julien Frison), who is abandoned by his fiancée, Elodie, for her ex. Heartbroken, he embarks on his honeymoon, bringing his mother along as his travel companion.

Ad

Honeymoon Crasher was filmed at locations like France and Mauritius around the theme of love and adventure. From gorgeous deepwater resorts to busy civic areas, the film explores a host of locales, all serving to enhance its visual appeal.

Major filming locations of Honeymoon Crasher

Hotel de Ville, Vannes

A snap from the trailer (Image via Youtube / @Netflix)

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

The film opens in Vannes at the Hotel de Ville. This was the location where a tragic wedding took place between Lucas and Elodie.

Ad

Trending

The beautiful structure is the City Hall in Vannes, France. In 1886, the municipal building was constructed. This hotel was constructed from limestone ashlar, and the basement of the floor features granite.

Rochester Falls, Mauritius

A snap of Rochester Falls, Mauritius, East Africa from the movie(Image via Netflix)

At the Rochester Falls in Mauritius, Lucas jumps down a waterfall to show that he is not a "scaredy cat." This waterfall lies in Mauritius' Savanne region. Apart from the 10-meter waterfall, the site is well-known for being a picturesque picnic spot.

Ad

La Vallee des Couleurs National Park, Mauritius

A shot of La Vallee des Couleurs National Park from the movie (Image via Netflix)

At La Vallee des Couleurs National Park Lookout Point in Mauritius, East Africa, Lucas is strolling along a verdant path when he informs Maya that Lily is, in fact, his mother. It is a terrific location for photos, and Maya is not mistaken. The stunning nature park has everything from rock walls to walks and everything in between.

Ad

The majority of the movie shooting takes place in one of the resorts in Mauritius. Although the name of the specific resort is still unknown.

Plot of Honeymoon Crasher

Ad

Honeymoon Crasher follows Lucas, a heartbroken young man who is devastated when his fiancée, Elodie, leaves him for her ex. To salvage his planned honeymoon, he brings his supportive mother, Lily. To avoid awkward questions at the resort, they pretend to be a married couple, leading to hilarious situations.

Both Lucas and Lily face particular struggles during the trip. Lily considers her own marriage, while Lucas learns to embrace freedom. The film covers issues of connections, growth, and the unanticipated paths to mending after loss.

Ad

A snap from the trailer (Image Via Youtube / @Netflix)

Production Details

The movie was produced by Borsalino Productions and was primarily shot in Mauritius. The film utilized the country's Film Rebate Scheme, contributing employment to a large number of Mauritian crew members, as per Economic Development Board Mauritius's social media post on February 14.

Ad

Including supporting actors, the total number of Mauritians who worked on the film is 154. The movie's production in Mauritius helped place the country as a competitive destination, as stated in their Facebook post.

Honeymoon Crasher promises to be a visually stunning and amusing romantic comedy, with its different filming locations playing a vital part in shaping its narrative.

Stay tuned for updates about movies and shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback