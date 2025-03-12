Where is Kevin Shaeffer now? All about the survivor from American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

On September 11, 2001, Kevin Shaeffer, who served as an Action Officer in the OPNAV N513 Strategy and Concepts Branch, lived through the Pentagon attack and reportedly suffered serious burns to more than 50% of his body. He was on duty in the Navy Command Center in the Pentagon during the attacks. On the day of the attacks, he was on duty in the Navy Command Center in the Pentagon.

The documentary series American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is a three-part series that guides viewers through the operation under then-President Barack Obama's rule that assassinated Osama bin Laden. Osama bin Laden is the al-Qaeda leader who orchestrated and carried out the 9/11 attacks.

After the tragedy, Shaeffer helped the CIA capture Osama bin Laden. He is now serving the public as the Wounded Warrior Project's national spokesperson and volunteering for the Village Elementary PTO.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden can now be streamed on Netflix as it was released on March 10, 2025.

Kevin Shaeffer as a motivational speaker

According to the Cinemaholic article, in March 2022, Shaeffer ran for a position as Trustee on the Coronado Unified School District Board, making three pledges focused on earning trust, ensuring neutrality in school politics, and prioritizing academic excellence for students.

As mentioned in the Cinemaholic article, Shaeffer said:

"I will give my all to earn the trust that all parents, all CUSD students, and all faculty-staff deserve to have in district leadership. I will work to ensure political agendas play no part in our School Board nor in our schools."

He continued:

"I will work to make our CUSD Board functional and focused on the things that are most important, such as measurable academic excellence and the success of every CUSD student."

During the 9/11 Pentagon attack, Kevin Shaffer's body was charred by more than 50%, yet he related his experiences to motivate others. He was also a part of the operation to capture Bin Laden, which went on for nearly 10 years.

In September 2024, Kevin Shaeffer formed Shaeffer Speaks, an entity that specializes in public speaking as it relates to business. He has addressed issues including team building, strategy, leadership, and organizational culture.

What is American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden all about?

The three-part docu-series American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, explores the operation of Navy SEAL Team Six to locate and eliminate Osama bin Laden, the leader of the 2001 attacks. The series includes interviews with counterterrorism professionals and intelligence professionals and provides viewers with a clear picture of the decade-long operation.

Kevin Shaeffer embodies resilience and service. A 9/11 Pentagon attack survivor, he inspires others through motivational speeches and advocacy. His ability to overcome hardships and share life lessons has left a lasting impact.

With his persevering efforts, Kevin Shaeffer demonstrates how one can take tribulations and convert them into ways to help others and become their blessing.

