Where is Michael Fortier now? All about Terry Nichols' accomplice from Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

While Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols are known as the masterminds, there was a third man tied closely to the plan, Michael Fortier, in the U.S. domestic terror attack. In April 1995, the Oklahoma City bombing shocked the nation. It killed 168 people, injured hundreds more, and left a lasting scar on American soil.

Ad

Though he wasn’t physically present when the bomb detonated, Fortier knew it was coming. He helped sell stolen guns to fund the attack, scouted the target building, and chose to stay silent.

Decades later, the Netflix documentary Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror revisits the case in detail, bringing renewed attention to Michael Fortier’s involvement. His decision to testify helped convict both bombers, but it also earned him a shorter sentence and a quiet life under federal protection.

Ad

Trending

Michael Fortier’s part in the plan

Expand Tweet

Ad

From army buddy to insider

Michael Fortier met Timothy McVeigh in the Army. Their friendship deepened over shared anti-government views. As McVeigh’s plan to strike back against the U.S. government took shape, Fortier was looped in. According to multiple sources, he learned about the idea months before it happened. He knew the target was Oklahoma City’s Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Instead of alerting authorities, Fortier, as reported by Time on April 19, 2025, helped McVeigh sell stolen weapons to raise money. He also assisted in scouting potential targets. His wife, Lori Fortier, helped laminate the fake ID McVeigh used to rent the truck filled with explosives.

Ad

When the bomb exploded on April 19, killing children and federal workers alike, Fortier didn’t come forward. It wasn’t until investigators approached him that he began cooperating. Even then, he initially lied until the pressure grew too much.

What happened after the bombing?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eventually, Michael Fortier struck a deal. As reported by The Oklahoman on April 13, 2025, he pleaded guilty to four charges: failing to alert authorities, lying to investigators, and helping with illegal firearms sales. In exchange for his testimony against McVeigh and Nichols, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined $75,000.

He became a key witness, testifying in court about McVeigh's plans and what he knew. His testimony helped secure the convictions. However, his reduced sentence caused a stir. Many survivors and victims’ families questioned why someone who knew so much got a deal.

Ad

After serving around ten and a half years, Fortier was released on January 20, 2006. He was immediately placed in the federal Witness Protection Program.

Where is Michael Fortier now?

Timothy McVeigh Escorted from Courthouse (Image via Getty)

Since his release, Michael Fortier has disappeared from public view. No photos. No interviews. No trace. According to multiple sources, he and his family were given new identities and relocated through the federal protection program. That remains true as of 2025.

Ad

Netflix’s Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror has brought Fortier’s name back into the headlines. The documentary revisits the lead-up to the attack and the investigations that followed. It doesn’t say where Fortier is today, but it makes clear how pivotal his knowledge was to both the planning and the prosecution.

Aside from Michael Fortier, the two primary co-conspirators were Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols. McVeigh was found guilty on eleven federal charges connected to the bombing, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to deploy a weapon of mass destruction. He was sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection on June 11, 2001, at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Ad

Nichols, who assisted McVeigh in acquiring bomb components and storing materials, faced separate trials at the federal and state levels. He was convicted of conspiracy and eight counts of involuntary manslaughter in federal court and received a life sentence without parole.

Later, in Oklahoma state court, Nichols was found guilty of 161 counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to 161 consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. No additional individuals were formally charged as co-conspirators in the case.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE