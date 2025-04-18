Where was The Alto Knights filmed? All filming locations explored

The Alto Knights is a biographical drama film directed by Barry Levinson from a screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi. It was released in theaters across the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 21, 2025.

The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, as they try to control their complicated worlds, constantly on the verge of collapsing. Both the lead characters are played by Robert De Niro.

The film, produced by Irwin Winkler, Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler, and David Winkler, was shot in multiple locations in the state of Ohio. It also stars Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Ed Amatrudo, Wallace Langham, Kathrine Narducci, and Michael Rispoli in prominent roles.

The Alto Knights was filmed in Ohio

As mentioned above, The Alto Knights was filmed in Ohio. The production crew used several locations and created extensive sets to give the film the look and authenticity of 1950s and 60s America. Below are the key locations used in filming:

Greene County, Ohio

The Greene County, located on the northeastern side of Cincinnati, was used to recreate 1950s America. The place should not be confused with the Green County in Pennsylvania, where several films like The Road and Act of Vengeance have been shot. Filming commenced in December 2022, and the highway US 35 was partially shut down for a while.

Greater Cincinnati Area

The Alto Knights was shot in Cincinnati in January and February 2023. Several real restaurants and bars were converted into places that were important to the story. The Arnolds Bar & Grill on East Eighth Street was converted into C.C. Benito's Bakery & Grocery. It had to be shut down for almost a month, as per WVXU News.

The stores and bar next to Arnold's Bar & Grill were also converted to look like the exterior of Ascoli’s Italian Restaurant & Bar, Benny's Market, and Vance's Clothing Shop. Similarly, Perkinson Legal was turned into Benedetto's Famous Fine Italian Restaurant.

What is The Alto Knights about?

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson is known for making dramatic films that deal with sensitive topics such as autism and war. In this film, he deals with the fragility of friendship and loyalty in the Mafia world through the stories of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. They used to be good friends and rose to prominence together.

However, jealousy and betrayal pitched them against each other in a long rivalry that shaped the Mafia in New York. Here's the official synopsis by Warner Bros. Pictures:

"The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever."

The film got a lukewarm response from the critics and bombed at the box office. As per Box Office Mojo, the film only managed to gross a little over $9.5 million worldwide over a budget of $45 million.

