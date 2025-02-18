Where was The Gorge filmed? All filming locations explored

The Gorge is a sci-fi horror thriller film directed by Scott Derrickson from a screenplay by Zach Dean. It was released on Apple TV on February 14, 2025.

The film is about two elite snipers working on a contract for a mysterious organization called Dark Lake. As the snipers try to unravel the mystery, the action is mainly based on a single location. However, the film has been shot in multiple countries, including England, Wales, and Norway.

The film, produced by Apple Studios, Skydance Media, and Crooked Highway, stars Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver in prominent roles.

The Gorge is filmed in Norway, England, and Wales

The film presents the story of Levi and Drasa in a bleak and gothic atmosphere as the mystery surrounding the mysterious gorge that they are assigned to protect unfolds. Most of the film is centered around its titular location and the two towers to its east and west, which become the field of action of both elite snipers.

The production team traveled to multiple locations across Europe to find the perfect spots to amplify the mystery and horror elements of the story. Below is the list of key locations where the film was shot:

Rauma, Norway

The film's titular location is a gaping hole in a mysterious location that even the protagonists are not aware of. The gorgeous and jaw-dropping scenery of the gorge has been created in Rauma, a municipality in Norway's Møre og Romsdal county.

The beautiful town presents stunning mountain valley landscapes that is equally mysterious and intriguing. As Levy and Drasa are secluded in their towers, denied of the luxury of human connection, the lush valley with gorgeous sunsets give them an opportunity to rediscover the beauty of the world and connect with each other.

Llandudno at Conwy, Wales

The film ends with Levi and Drasa fighting the unknown creatures and their employers to escape, but only Drasa manages to survive. In the final scene, we see that she has been working in a restaurant in France, as a surprise awaits her.

The film's end shots of the ocean were filmed in Llandudno, a coastal town in northern Wales. The place is popular for its luxury resorts, clean beaches, and rocky coast, providing the perfect scenery for the conclusion.

Watford, England

The famous Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, located in Watford is where the sets were created to present the foggy underground sequences and the mysterious creatures lurking deep within the Gorge. The film merges effective visual effects and carefully curated sets to create a gothic atmosphere on screen.

The Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has been used for some of the most iconic movies of all time, including the Harry Potter franchise, Star Wars, and several superhero films.

What is The Gorge about?

The Gorge is about two troubled people unraveling a frightening secret of an experiment gone wrong, while simultaneously finding the beauty of nature through each other. It is available for streaming on Apple TV exclusively. Here's how the platform describes its plot:

"Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within."

It continues:

"They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Gorge and other films and TV shows on Apple TV as the year unfolds.

