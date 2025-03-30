Where was The Life List filmed? All shooting locations explored

The 2025 romantic comedy-drama The Life List follows Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) as she pursues her childhood aspirations following her mother's death. The movie is directed and written by Adam Brooks. The film is based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s best-selling novel of the same name. The movie was released on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

The film gives Alex a list of life goals she set at 13. Getting in touch with old friends and discovering family secrets can help her discover herself and grow. The story is primarily set in New York City. However, other filming locations also assist the character and story build-up.

The filming locations combine more contemplative, serene settings of New York. To give viewers an immersive experience, the filmmakers sought to convey the authentic spirit of the places. Here are the main shooting sites that helped make this heartwarming tale come to life as you read on.

Filming locations of The Life List

New York City

A significant portion was filmed in New York City, one of the key locations that helped shape the film’s ambiance. Chinatown and Washington Square Park were used to highlight Alex's reflection and personal growth.

Chinatown's narrow streets and colorful storefronts evoked nostalgia, while Washington Square Park's free-spirited atmosphere reflected life's unexpected turns. The Cortlandt Alley and Lower East Side scenes enhanced Alex's gritty and energetic journey.

Nyack, New York

Rockland County's Nyack was converted into Burlington, Vermont, for The Life List. Rebranded as “Purdy’s,” Wasabi Restaurant is a highlight as Alex reunites with her father.

This change was quite important for the movie's narrative, representing Alex's reconnection with her past. An important filming site as well was the First Reformed Church of Nyack, which gave the film a more timeless quality. Alex's reflective times were perfectly framed by the small-town appeal of the town and picturesque Hudson River vistas.

Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn provided a backdrop for several important events in The Life List that was visually attractive in contrast to other sites. River Deli Restaurant, a small place where important conversations happen, and Gowanus, a neighborhood known for its repurposed warehouses and cool creative spaces, were both great filming locations.

Other Brooklyn locations, such as Columbia Place and Montague Street contributed to the film’s layered storytelling, depicting Alex’s evolving perspective on life while offering a glimpse into Brooklyn’s vibrant community.

New Jersey

In addition to New York, The Life List also filmed in New Jersey, particularly in Jersey City. The city's proximity to New York and its urban setting made it a unique filming location. Jersey City's Manhattan skyline and mix of urban and residential spaces enhanced the film's visual storytelling. Though minor, its inclusion diversified Alex's self-discovery environments.

The plot of The Life List

The movie is about a young woman named Alex Rose who has to finish a list of childhood goals she made when she was 13 years old after her mother dies. The list her mother left for her will help Alex find herself again and get past the feeling of being stuck in life.

Alex faces unexpected challenges and emotional revelations that help her grow personally and emotionally as she pursues these childhood dreams. Her reunions with old friends and the discovery of family secrets teach her that happiness comes from accepting life's uncertainties.

The Life List is currently available to stream on Netflix.

