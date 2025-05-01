Where to watch Black Bag online? Streaming details explored

Black Bag is a thrilling spy film directed by Steven Soderbergh, set to release on Peacock for digital streaming starting May 2, 2025. The movie follows MI6 agent George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender), who has the daunting task of investigating his wife, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett), suspected of betraying the nation.

Black Bag garnered critical acclaim, securing a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but had a less-than-successful theatrical run in March 2025, earning only $37.9 million on a $50-60 million budget. With its streaming release coming just two months after its theatrical debut, viewers can now enjoy the gripping spy thriller on the Peacock platform.

The movie deals with themes like loyalty, betrayal and secrets. It has a great cast including Pierce Brosnan, Regé-Jean Page and Naomie Harris.

Black Bag digital streaming details explored

Black Bag can be digitally streamed exclusively on Peacock, starting May 2, 2025. Fans of the spy thriller can now stream it from the comfort of their homes.

The film’s arrival on the platform comes just a couple of months after its theatrical release, making it a relatively quick transition for the film. With its critical success and star-studded cast, it is expected to find a new wave of viewers online who missed it in theaters.

Peacock subscription plan

Black Bag can be streamed only by Peacock subscribers. Among the many subscription plans the platform provides are the free tier with advertisements and the premium options, which offer ad-free streaming and access to unique material.

Film enthusiasts will find the premium plan particularly enticing as it also allows access to additional titles and films from Universal Pictures and other studios.

Premium and Premium Plus are Peacock's two main subscription plans. Premium costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year. Premium Plus costs $13.99 a month, or $139.99 a year.

Plot analysis of Black Bag Movie

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp, the film stars Cate Blanchett as Kathryn, a seasoned intelligence officer, and Michael Fassbender as her husband, George, a MI6 agent tasked with investigating her. The film also features Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan in pivotal roles.

The movie follows George Woodhouse, a British MI6 agent who is tasked with investigating a top-secret software leak, codenamed Severus. The film's plot centers around George’s growing suspicion that his wife, Kathryn, a fellow intelligence officer, is involved in the leak.

He is given just one week to investigate the leak, with his superior, Meacham, urging him to find the traitor quickly. To run a psychological game to collect information, George invites a group of suspects, including his wife, over for dinner. Among the suspects is Clarissa, a satellite image expert, and her unfaithful lover, Freddie, one of the intelligence agency operatives.

As the investigation unfolds, George discovers disturbing details, including Kathryn's access to a Zurich bank account holding £7 million in unexplained funds. His search for answers intensifies when he learns that a Russian operative involved with the leak has gone missing and is on his way to Eastern Europe with the Severus program.

The situation becomes even more tense when George’s investigation reveals multiple conspiracies within the agency, culminating in a high-stakes dinner party where the characters confront the truth, leading to an unexpected and dramatic conclusion.

Black Bag will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

