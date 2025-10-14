Where to watch Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie? Streaming details explored

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie is the big screen adaptation of Netflix's hit preschool series of the same name, starring Laila Lockhart Kraner as live-action Gabby. The full-length feature film arrived in US cinemas on September 26, 2025. It grossed over $46 million worldwide against its $32 million budget.After nearly a month, Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie is not on streaming yet, but it's now available on digital as of Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks have officially announced their home entertainment releases for the movie, and it's now available to watch at home on retailers like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more.While its box office run is not record-breaking, the movie received high praise from both critics and the general audience. It currently holds an 83% score from movie critics on Rotten Tomatoes and is 'verified hot' by audiences with a 94% rating.Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie streaming details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie is not available for streaming yet, it's possible to watch the movie from home, as it is now available on digital platforms. It's available for rent and purchase on Prime Video, starting at $19.99 and $29.99, respectively. Rentals will include 30 days to watch the film and 48 hours to finish it once started. Videos are available in UHD, HD, and SD.According to the official website of the movie, it's also available on digital on these retailers:Fandango at HomeXfinityApple TVYouTubeVerizonSpectrumDishIt will also be available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting on November 25, and it will include exclusive bonus features when purchased at participating retailers: Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Gruv.As for streaming details for the film, with DreamWorks' ongoing partnership with Netflix and with Gabby's Dollhouse series originating on the streamer, it's likely to premiere on the service by 2026. And because the movie is a Universal Pictures release, it's also likely to get a streaming window on Peacock around the same time it arrives on Netflix.What is Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie all about, and who starred in it?A still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube)The Gabby's Dollhouse live action brings Grabby and Grandma Gigi into a magical road trip and an epic adventure in Cat Francisco. But what would have been a fun visit to the urban wonderland is threatened with an eccentric cat lady named Vera steals Gabby's most-prized possession: her dollhouse.Vera's thievery sets off Gabby's adventure in the real world to save her dollhouse before it's too late and get the Gabby Cats back together. Besides plenty of cat-adventure, like the original Netflix series, there's also a lot of funny comedy for everyone in the family.Laila Lockhart Kraner, who stars as Gabby in the movie, told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2025 that besides &quot;funny comedy,&quot; there are &quot;a lot of good messages&quot; in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie that apply to all ages in the family. She added:&quot;I think that's something important for little kids to hear, and also for adults to hear. So it's a lot of fun for the whole family.&quot;Besides Kraner, Latin actress and Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It star Gloria Estefan also stars in the movie as Grandma Gigi. SNL comedian and actress Kristen Wiig plays Vera.Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite shows and movies as the year progresses.