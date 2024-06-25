Where to watch Law Abiding Citizen? All streaming options explored

Law Abiding Citizen is a 2009 thriller and action movie written by Kurt Wimmer and directed by F. Gary Gray, renowned for hits like The Italian Job and Men In Black: International. It is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The movie was released on October 16, 2009, bringing the audience some action and thriller from the lead duo of Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx, who are frequent stage partners, and a strong supportive cast.

Law Abiding Citizen is aimed to delight movie fanatics who enjoy the thrill of crime and action films. One can expect thrilling and suspenseful scenes in the 1 hour 49 minutes film.

Where can one watch Law Abiding Citizen?

Viewers can catch Law Abiding Citizen on the Prime Video website or via their Prime Video app with a subscription.

Viewers can avail the subscription of Prime Video as a standalone subscription for an $8.99 a month membership fee, with limited ads during shows and movies. If anyone wants uninterrupted streaming, they can pay an additional $2.99 to remove ads.

Law Abiding Citizen is also available for streaming on Netflix. This platform offers a range of subscription plans to cater to diverse viewing preferences and budgets. The basic plan starts at an affordable $6.99 per month, providing access to a vast library of content, while the premium plan, at $22.99 per month, offers additional benefits such as higher resolution and multiple simultaneous streams.

What is Law Abiding Citizen about?

Law Abiding Citizen is a suspenseful crime drama that follows Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler). His wife and daughter are brutally murdered in front of him during a home invasion. But the justice system fails to punish the killer adequately, hence Shelton takes justice into his own hands.

He embarks on a revengeful journey where he plans a series of attacks on the killer to expose the flawed justice system. Shelton plans on targeting not just the criminals but the officials involved in the case as well.

The film also centers on Nick Rice (Jamie Foxx), a career focused prosecutor. He made a controversial deal with Derby, the killer, to secure him from conviction. As Shelton's vengeful action intensifies, he finds himself caught up in high-stake wits and battles. Rice tries to stop Shelton's elaborate schemes while grappling with the ethical complexities of his own actions.

Characters of the movie explored

This is a thriller and action movie that centers around the law enforcement being exposed for their illegal means. The characters of the movie are as follows:

Jamie Foxx as Nicholas "Nick" Rice

Gerard Butler as Clyde Shelton

Viola Davis as April Henry

Bruce McGill as Jonas Cantrell

Leslie Bibb as Sarah Lowell

Colm Meaney as Detective Dunnigan

Regina Hall as Kelly Rice

Michael Kelly as Bray

Michael Irby as Detective Garza

Roger Bart as Brian Bringham

Christian Stolte as Clarence Darby

Gregory Itzin as Warden Iger

Emerald-Angel Young as Denise Rice

Annie Corley as Judge Laura Burch

Richard Portnow as Bill Reynolds

Josh Stewart as Rupert Ames

Law Abiding Citizen is streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. It is a 2009 thriller and action movie that is extremely popular amongst fans.

