Where to watch The Infallibles? Streaming options explored

The Infallibles is a comedy action film written by Kevin Debonne and directed by Frederic Forestier, renowned for hits like Stars 80 and Astoria at the Olympic Games. it is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The French film, originally called Les Infaillibles, dropped on the streaming service on June 20, bringing audiences some humor and action from the lead duo Ines Reg and Kevin, who are frequent stage partners, and a strong supporting cast.

The Infallibles is aimed to delight movie fanatics who enjoy the thrill of crime and action films with a touch of humor. Expect sharp piunchlines and twists and turns in the 99-minute film.

Watch The Infallibles on Prime Video

As aforementioned, viewers can catch The Infallibles now streaming on Prime Video via their website or the Prime Video app, with a subscription.

Viewers can avail of Prime Video as a standalone subscription for an $8.99 a month membership fee, with limited ads during movies and shows. Those who want uninterrupted streaming can pay an additional $2.99 to remove the ads.

Or, get access to the on-demand streaming service via an Amazon Prime membership at:

$14.99 a month

$139 a year

Students are also eligible for a membership discount via Prime Student, for $7.49 a month or $69 a year, as well as select government assistance recipients through Prime Access, which costs $6.99 a month.

So far, as The Infallibles is an Amazon Studios original film, it's only exclusive on Prime Video and isn't accessible through any other streaming services.

Those who want to watch the film without a monthly membership can enjoy a free trial to Prime for 30 days for all membership plans upon signup, except for Prime Student, which has the advantage of a 6-month free trial.

While Prime Video is available in over 200 countries worldwide, some may face geo-restrictions when trying to watch The Infallibles in some regions. In this case, a trusted VPN can help viewers access the film.

What is The Infallibles about?

Bringing together an alliance between cops who are as different in personalities, as unlikely as a duo can get, the French film features Ines Reg as the explosive and unmanageable Marsaillaise named Alia. Kevin Debonne stars as the meticulous Parisian brainiac named Hugo.

Together, their divergent personalities and opposing methods bring the hilarious in tense situations, as they follow their mission to catch the robbers causing havoc all over Paris. Meanwhile, they are managing their own internal conflicts.

The official film synopsis reads:

"When a gang of robbers provokes chaos is Paris and humiliates the police, the Minister of the Interior wants new blood at the helm of the investigation: Alia is from Marseille, fiery tempered and unmanageable, Hugo is a Parisian, valedictorian and meticulous. In short, they have every reason to hate each other. A force alliance, for better or for worse."

Joining Ines Reg and Kevin Debonne, who have previously worked together in the 2021 Amazon exclusive Je Te Veux Moi Non Plus, are Vincent Rottiers, Moussa Maaskri, and more.

