Where to watch Pope Francis: A Man of His Word? Streaming details explored

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, released in 2018, is a documentary film tracing the journey and ideals of Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Wim Wenders, the documentary can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. It showcases the former Pope's life and works and explores his perspectives on the woes and worries that trouble the contemporary world. It also features other renowned global figures and brings Pope Francis's ideas and philosophies to the world.

The official description of the documentary on Apple TV reads:

"Pope Francis embarks on a personal journey to present his work of reform and answer global questions, from his deep concern for the poor and wealth inequality, to his involvement in environmental issues, social justice, and calls for peace."

Pope Francis, 88, passed away on April 21, 2025. As a biographical documentary that explores his life vividly, Pope Francis: A Man of His Word has been gaining attention recently.

Where to watch Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

The documentary, Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, is available for streaming on Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video. The multiple streaming options allow viewers to choose any platform to watch this documentary.

A standard Netflix subscription with ads costs $7.99/month. With the ad-free standard plan priced at $17.99/month and the premium plan for $24.99/month, viewers can choose from varied subscription plans.

Apple TV+ has a monthly subscription at $9.99, with a free trial available for a week. It is also included in the combined bunch of services under Apple One, which can be subscribed to at $19.95/month.

Amazon Prime Video can be streamed with an Amazon Prime membership subscription of $14.99 per month or $139/year.

Different streaming devices to use for streaming the documentary

With multiple viewing options, the documentary can also be viewed on several devices compatible with the streaming services. Viewers can watch Pope Francis: A Man of His Word on larger screens such as PCs and smart TVs, and also on their smartphones or gaming consoles.

Additionally, viewers must rent or buy the documentary on Amazon Prime Video. It is available for rent at $3.79 for a limited period and for a longer viewing period, it can be purchased for $14.99. Pope Francis: A Man of His Word is also available with rent and buy options on Apple TV+.

All about Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word captures the candid and raw moments as well as the public persona of the head of the Catholic Church. The documentary brings Pope closer to the people by throwing light on his personality, works, and powerful message to the world. The Vatican approach Wenders to helm this documentary.

The documentary is told in a first-person narrative on of the world's biggest spiritual leaders. The Pope's one-on-one interviews give it a first-hand, conversational feature. Archival footage of his speeches, global visits, and meetings with people from across the globe further brings a deeper look at the Catholic leader's life and works.

The film captures the unique personality of Pope Francis as the first non-European Pope from Argentina. It also explores his life before being elected to the papacy as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, and his journey of holding the prestigious position and living through its challenges and controversies is covered.

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word brings striking perspectives of the pontiff on pressing issues of society and the world. In the documentary, he addressed the problems of corruption, violence, and hunger. He further emphasised the need to bring access to Trabajo, Tierra, and Techo (work, land, and shelter) for all.

Exploring Wim Wenders' journey in making the documentary

The renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders is credited with helming Pope Francis: A Man of His Word. With the Vatican asking him to make this documentary, Wenders' film with Pope Francis himself became a special project for him. The director worked closely with the pontiff to bring cinematic and raw glimpses from his life.

Speaking about his interaction with Pope Francis, Wenders said to the National Post:

“He greeted every electrician. He greeted every assistant. He made it clear we’re all equal. Everybody who worked on this had a right to look him in the eye, to ask him a question, to talk to him. He made the idea of equality very clear and we very quickly lost this shyness — wow, this is the Pope, a superstar. No; he came very modestly and humbly, and made contact with everybody.”

Wenders' documentary with Pope Francis was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 and has a run time of 1 hour and 36 minutes. The documentary was released in the USA on May 18, 2018.

Stream Pope Francis: A Man of His Word on Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

